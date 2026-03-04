Francis Odega Says Nollywood Has Lost Its Soul

Nollywood veteran Francis Odega shares a stark critique of the current state of the film industry, claiming the craft has "lost its soul." See his take on the industry's shift.

Veteran Nigerian actor Francis Odega has come out swinging against the current state of Nollywood, declaring that the quality of movies produced today pales in comparison to the era he helped build.

Speaking during a recent episode of the "Where Is The Lie" podcast, hosted by media personality Theo Ezenwa, Odega, known for his viral catchphrase "Gerrarahere", said the industry has lost the creative discipline that once defined it.

"Back then, one script would give us one unforgettable movie. But now, one script can give you seven bad movies, and that is not right. Nollywood back then was far better than the Nollywood of today," the Delta State-born actor said.

Odega traces his roots to 1996, when he debuted in "Apama" alongside comedy legends Sam Loco Efe and Charles Awurum. He was also among the founding performers on "Night of a Thousand Laughs," the concert series that shaped Nigerian stand-up comedy in the early 2000s. Over a career spanning three decades, he has appeared in over 150 films and earned multiple awards, including Best Comic Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The actor stressed that he was present before the term "Nollywood" even existed. "Our organisation used to be called Nigerian Actors Guild, NAG, before we later changed it to Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN. It was after that that Nollywood came. I am one of the pioneers. I have been in the movie industry for 30 years," he said

His comments have resonated online, with many Nigerians echoing the sentiment. Fans described the era of Olu Jacobs and Sam Loco as a time of "proper movies", when genre diversity, suspense, and character-driven storytelling were the norm rather than the exception.

There is something sorrowful about an industry that once commanded deep emotional loyalty from millions, now being accused by its own founders of losing its soul. Odega speaks with the authority of someone who laid bricks for what the sector is today.

His critique, however, lands amid a complicated picture. Nollywood is commercially surging, but analysts warn that of thousands of films produced annually, only a fraction reach cinemas, and underfunding pushes many into rushed, low-quality output: the precise flaw Odega is pointing at.

When one of the men who built the industry says the craft is broken, it is worth paying attention.

