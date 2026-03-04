Advertisement

How Asake Chose Olamide’s YBNL Over Chocolate City

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:00 - 04 March 2026
Chocolate City Head of A&R has revealed how Asake almost signed with the label before his YBNL breakthrough.
Advertisement

The Nigerian music industry is filled with exciting stories and one of those stories is trending on social media involves how Afrobeats superstar Asake was almost signed to the record label Chocolate City.

Advertisement

In a post shared by the label's Head of A&R, Osagie Onobun AKA 10Ten, narrated how the company was close to signing Asake back in 2022, just before he released his hit single 'Omo Ope'.
According to 10TEN, the papers were ready, and both parties had aligned, then Asake suddenly disappeared.

"Caught up with him and he said he needed to test a release and see how things go first," the A&R revealed. That release was 'Omo Ope,' a January 2022 single that announced something different was coming, and pushed Asake further. By February, Asake had signed to YBNL. The Chocolate City never heard from Mr. Money again.

This was the pre-YBNL Asake, still finding his footing, and still unknown to the mainstream. Chocolate City, at that point, represented a specific kind of Nigerian music industry pedigree. It was the label that built M.I Abaga, Ice Prince, Jesse Jagz, Dice Ailes, CKay, and Blaqbonez's careers and defined the architecture of Nigerian hip-hop.

Advertisement

Asake was also knocking on the door by constantly putting out records and positioning himself with stars in the hope of one day having his time in the limelight.

From serving as the road manager to Comedian and Actor Broda Shaggi to being a dancer for Afrobeats star Skibii and impacting the underground scene with a steady release of songs that earned him collaborations with heavyweights like DJ Xclusive and Young Jonn.

Asake would eventually sign with Olamide Baddo's YBNL, on whose roster he would become an era-defining superstar.

The overwhelming consensus online is that Asake landed exactly where he needed to, and it's hard to argue otherwise. His sound, the Yoruba spirituals woven into club records, the deliberately rough texture of his early work, felt like something Olamide would instinctively understand and protect.

Advertisement

The bottom line is that sometimes, it's easier for conclusions to be drawn after the facts have played out. Asake's union with YBNL was a hugely successful one that changed his career and impacted Afrobeats. However, one can only imagine what would have happened had the union with Chocolate City worked out.

Read Next: Joeboy & Wizard Chan Tease Joint EP 'Agaba Romantic'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Afrobeats Olamide
Latest Videos
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Music
06.12.2025
AI Is Changing The Music Industry - Pulse Facts Only
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
President Bola Tinubu
News
04.03.2026
Tinubu Orders Suspension of Cashless Policy Implementation at Airport Gates
We Are Monitoring Islamic Sects In The Country - Nigeria’s Police Chief Reveals
News
04.03.2026
We Are Monitoring Islamic Sects In The Country - Nigeria’s Police Chief Reveals
Who Is Tunji Disu? Meet Nigeria's New Inspector General of Police (IGP)
National
04.03.2026
Who Is Tunji Disu? Meet Nigeria's New Inspector General of Police (IGP)
Nigeria’s Cooking Gas Prices Jump to ₦950 per KG as Iran War Disrupts Global Supply
News
04.03.2026
Nigeria’s Cooking Gas Prices Jump to ₦950 per KG as Iran War Disrupts Global Supply
The Job Market Was Already Tough in Nigeria, World Bank Says It’s About to Get Worse
News
04.03.2026
The Job Market Was Already Tough in Nigeria, World Bank Says It’s About to Get Worse
Do2dtun Defends Adekunle Gold And Simi From Online Bullies
Entertainment
04.03.2026
Do2dtun Defends Adekunle Gold And Simi From Online Bullies