MTN’s Y’ello Street Experience has Nigerians remembering their first mobile phones

MTN Nigeria is taking Nigerians on a nostalgic trip through 25 years of mobile communication with its Y’ello Street Experience in Lagos.

The week-long experience, held from August 10 to 17 at MTN Plaza, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, showcases how communication has evolved from basic voice calls and SMS to smartphones, mobile data and digital services.

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For Daniel Eze, a creative professional who visited the experience, seeing the early mobile era brought back memories of his first phone.

“I remember when having a mobile phone was a big deal. You were excited just to receive a call or send an SMS. Seeing those memories recreated made me realise how much has changed,” he said.

The experience also features bunk beds that remind visitors of the days of free midnight calls, when many Nigerians stayed awake to catch up with friends and loved ones.

Beyond the nostalgia, the exhibition highlights how connectivity has transformed communication, work, business and everyday life.

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The Y’ello Street Experience is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until August 17.

Visitors can register at mtnyellostreet.com.