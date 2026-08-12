‘Nobody has more hits than me!’ — Davido offers $1M bet to anyone who challenges him

Afrobeats superstar Davido is putting his money where his mouth is. Drops 1 million dollars on any artist ready to challenge him in a hit versus.

In a recent interview with streamer Darel, Davido expressed his readiness to take on any artist in a versus challenge. The award-winning star boasted that no one can defeat him in a battle of hit songs and is willing to bet 1 million dollars on whoever his willing to challenge him.

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"I will put down a million dollars. I'm willing to do a versus with anybody," Davido boasts on the weight of his catalogue, which he insists can defeat any artist.

🚨🗣️ Davido doubles down on nobody beating him in a Hits Off:



“I’ll put a MILLION DOLLARS cash on it, nobody got more hits than me..” 😤 pic.twitter.com/0Qc8pSmb8D — 𝗔𝗟𝗕𝗨𝗠 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗦 📀 (@AlbumTalksHQ) August 11, 2026

Recently, fans on social media have been debating which Nigerian stars possess the strongest catalogue to compete in a hit versus. The names of stars listed by fans include some of Afrobeats' biggest stars, including Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, as well as veterans including 2Baba, D'banj, P-Square, and 9ice.

The debate has come to the attention of Davido, who, in his typical upbeat nature, has dared anyone to challenge him in a versus.

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The Grammy-nominated star's position is easily reconcilable with his hit collection, which cuts across his 15-year career. Since making his mainstream impact with the hit single 'Back When' featuring Naeto C in 2011, he has become one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers, whose music has contributed massively to the global exportation of Afrobeats.

Tracklist for Davido's sixth album 'ORIADE'

Davido recently released his 6th album titled 'ORIADE', which he describes as a return to his Yoruba roots. The 13-track project features a global lineup of talent, including Leon Thomas, Black Sherif, Aya Nakumara, Mayorkun, Fola, Llona, NO11, JAZZWRLD, and GL_Ceejay.

'ORIADE' is the first time a Davido album will not carry 17 songs, as his previous five albums have all maintained the same number of songs, marking a new era for the award-winning megastar whose 15-year-long career has established him as one of Afrobeats' greatest stars.