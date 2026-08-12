PBC's Deputy Managing Director, Lokman Jouni (2nd right), and Marketing Manager, Naji Awada (1st left), with other PBC officials and Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA officials during the unveiling of the American Cola Creative Court in Ilupeju, Lagos, on Saturday

PBC's Deputy Managing Director, Lokman Jouni (2nd right), and Marketing Manager, Naji Awada (1st left), with other PBC officials and Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA officials during the unveiling of the American Cola Creative Court in Ilupeju, Lagos, on Saturday

American Cola just gave Lagos ballers a fresh court — and says this is only the beginning

American Cola has unveiled a newly renovated Creative Court in Ilupeju, Lagos, promising more basketball court projects, youth empowerment initiatives and community tournaments across Nigeria.

If you've ever complained about the poor state of public sports facilities in Lagos, this one might interest you.

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Planet Bottling Company, makers of American Cola, has officially unveiled the American Cola Creative Court after completely renovating the popular basketball court in Ilupeju, Lagos.

The project was carried out in partnership with the Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area (LCDA), and it's not just another court makeover. The company says the space has been redesigned into a multi-purpose creative hub where young people can play basketball, create content, dance, make music and express themselves.

Speaking during the launch, Marketing Manager at Planet Bottling Company, Naji Awada, said the project goes beyond painting a basketball court.

"We're thrilled to unveil this renovated court. This project is about more than new hoops or branding, it's about reigniting the passion for basketball, nurturing young talent, bringing the community together, and creating opportunities for future stars."

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Awada added that the Ilupeju project is only the beginning of the company's investment in grassroots basketball.

"We want this to be just the beginning. Our goal is to expand to more communities, uncover hidden basketball talent and give young players the opportunities and attention they deserve."

Awada described the initiative as a long-term strategy, saying American Cola plans to expand similar projects and that more surprises are on the way.

Communications Manager at Planet Bottling Company, Franklyn Eluagu, said the company wanted to create a space that serves more than just basketball players.

"We are committed to improving community basketball courts and supporting players to help grow the sport in Lagos and across Nigeria."

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He explained that the revamped court was designed to also attract creators, dancers and music lovers.

"This court gives young people a space to do more than just play basketball. Whether they create content, love music, dance or play the game, it's a welcoming place where they can develop their talents and express themselves."

Beyond renovating the court, American Cola also donated community jerseys to support local teams. According to Eluagu, the company produced 10 red and 10 white jerseys for male and female players, with an extra set planned for the following year so community representatives have proper kits whenever they compete.

The unveiling also marked the start of the American Cola Basketball Tournament, with players from communities across Lagos battling for prize money.

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The court's reopening also coincided with the second edition of the American Cola Shoot the Hoop and Half Court tournaments, with 24 teams competing in each category. Some of the matches were played during the unveiling ceremony as teams battled for a share of the ₦5 million prize pool.

The competition featured two categories: Half Court Challenge and Shoot the Hoop, and attracted teams from Agege, Fadeyi, Eric Moore, Egbeda/Sango, Oworo, Ilaje, Mile 2, Akilo, Ikorodu, Apapa, Abule-Oja, Ilupeju, Ajegunle, Oshodi, Imota, Yaba, Surulere, Odi-Olowo, Mushin, Ojoo and Akoka, among others.

In the Shoot the Hoop competition, the winners will take home ₦800,000, while the second- and third-placed teams will receive ₦400,000 and ₦200,000 respectively. For the Half Court tournament, the champions will earn ₦2 million, with the runners-up receiving ₦1 million and the third-placed team taking home ₦500,000.

Also speaking at the event, Leader of the Legislative House of Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA, Olamilekan Adeyi, welcomed the partnership, saying it was already creating opportunities for young people in the community and helping to promote sports development at the grassroots.

This combination of upgraded facilities and competitive prize money highlights American Cola's broader plan to support grassroots basketball and create more opportunities for young talents across Lagos.

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