Nigerian artiste Odumodu Blvck explains why he wants his wife to outlive him.

Nigerian artiste Odumodu Blvck has explained why he wants his future wife to outlive him.

Odumodu Blvck says he wants his wife to outlive him and inherit everything for their children.

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The Nigerian rapper explains how his Christian faith shapes his views on love and marriage.

Odumodu Blvck says his girlfriend helps him manage his money because he often gives it away.

The rapper shared his views on love, marriage and responsibility during a conversation on the In Motion podcast.

Odumodu, who spoke about his Christian beliefs, said a man should be willing to make sacrifices for his wife and family.

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According to him, the Bible’s instruction for husbands to love their wives as Christ loved the church shapes his understanding of marriage.

“Any man who says he cannot die for a woman is a fool. Me, I am Christian, and this is my power. Christ says we should love our wives like Christ, and Christ died for the church.

“I pray that my wife lives longer than me. And my wife is younger than me; why should my wife die before me? It doesn’t make any sense.

“I should die before my wife, and when I die, it is my wife that will take everything and give to my children so that they will be no wahala.”

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The rapper said he also expects his wife to continue whatever he starts, particularly when it comes to raising their children.

“It’s my wife who would continue whatever it is that I started. They say a child’s first contact education is what the mother teaches.”

Odumodu also spoke about his relationship with money, admitting that he does not consider himself good at managing it.

He explained that his girlfriend currently helps him manage his money because he tends to give it away.

“Personally, my mum is a cheergiver, so I don’t know how to spend money. I often give it out, so my girlfriend holds my money for me”

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The rapper then used chess to explain his perspective on the role of women in a relationship, pointing out that the queen is the strongest piece on the board.

“If you don’t understand the concept of loving a woman and putting her where she is meant to be, look at chess; the strongest piece is the queen.”

Odumodu also expressed frustration over how some people perceive him, saying, “They think I’m an insurgent, and it bothers me a lot.”

The comments come shortly after Odumodu became embroiled in a highly publicised dispute with fellow rapper Blaqbonez over a woman.

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