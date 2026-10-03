Kidnappers demand ₦950m ransom to release 19 NYSC members abducted on their way to camp

Kidnappers have reportedly demanded ₦950 million to release 19 NYSC members abducted while travelling from Ibadan to their orientation camps.

19 prospective corps members were abducted in Imo State.

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The graduates were travelling from Ibadan to NYSC orientation camps.

Kidnappers reportedly demanded ₦50 million for each victim.

Police said 10 victims were rescued as operations continued for others.

Kidnappers who abducted 19 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to their orientation camps in the South-East and South-South have demanded a total ransom of ₦950 million for their release.

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The graduates were among passengers travelling in two buses when gunmen attacked the vehicles along the Owerri-Onitsha Road near Umunoha in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The buses, operated by Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, were carrying prospective corps members heading to orientation camps in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and Bende, Abia State.

The Managing Director of the transport company, Isiah Akpan, told PUNCH that the abductors demanded ₦50 million for each of the 19 victims, bringing the total demand to ₦950 million.

According to Akpan, the buses left Bodija/Samonda Park in Ibadan on Wednesday but were delayed by heavy traffic around Benin, Edo State. They eventually reached Onitsha, Anambra State, late that day and spent the night there before continuing their journey at about 5 a.m. the following morning.

He said the buses had barely entered Imo State when gunmen emerged from the bush, blocked their path and took the passengers into the bush.

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“They blocked the two vehicles and took 19 passengers, all corps members, into the bush,” Akpan said.

The drivers reportedly escaped and alerted security personnel at a nearby checkpoint, prompting security agencies to launch a search operation.

The Imo State Police Command said the attack occurred at about 6:30 a.m. and confirmed that NYSC members were among those abducted. Police said two buses were recovered and 10 victims were rescued following a swift response by security agencies.

However, when the incident was first confirmed, police said they were still verifying the exact number of people abducted and would release the figure once confirmed. Tactical teams and other security agencies were deployed for a coordinated search-and-rescue operation to locate the remaining victims and track the attackers.

Meanwhile, the reported ransom demand has left families of the abducted graduates deeply worried, with some relatives saying the kidnappers had contacted them directly.

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One parent told reporters that the kidnappers used her son's phone to call and demanded ₦50 million for his release.

Another parent, Mrs Oladosu, said her daughter, Greatness, was among those travelling to Uyo. She said the kidnappers contacted the family through her daughter's phone, allowing them to see her and other victims during a video call.

“They used my daughter’s number to call us. We saw her and other corps members sitting on the ground in the bush, crying. Where will petty traders get N50m? They are just going to serve Nigeria; why this punishment?” she said.

The mother of another victim, Akande Farouq, also said her son, who was posted to Abia State, managed to send a brief message to the family's WhatsApp group before his phone became unreachable.

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According to the report, the message contained just one word: “Kidnappers!”

The attack has heightened concerns over the safety of young graduates travelling across states to report for the compulsory national service.