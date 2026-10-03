Nigerian man who begs for a living in Italy reveals all his achievements back home

A Nigerian man living in Italy says he has spent nine years begging for a living while building a house and supporting his family in Nigeria.

Nigerian man says he has begged in Italy for nine years.

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He claims begging helped him build a house in Nigeria.

He says he supports his children and family back home.

His identity and claims have not been independently verified.

A Nigerian man living in Italy has revealed that he has spent the past nine years begging on the streets of the European country while claiming that the proceeds have enabled him to build a house in Nigeria and support his family.

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The unidentified man made the revelation in a video circulating on social media, where he spoke about his experience living in Italy and compared life there with life in Nigeria.

According to him, Italy is a better place than Nigeria, despite the fact that he has relied on begging as his means of livelihood since moving to the country.

He said the money he has made from begging has allowed him to build a house in Nigeria and provide for his children and other family members.

“Italy is better than Nigeria, but I have been a beggar here in Italy for the last 9 years and I have built a house in Nigeria and I take care of my kids and family very well,” he said.

The man's account has attracted reactions online, with some Nigerians questioning why he travelled to Italy only to survive through begging, while others expressed surprise at his claim that the activity had provided enough income for him to build a house and support his family in Nigeria.

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In the video, the man also reportedly mentioned that he was sick, prompting some viewers to suggest waiting for more details about his circumstances before reaching conclusions about his experience.

His revelation has since sparked conversations online about migration, life abroad and the economic realities faced by some Nigerians who relocate to other countries.

However, details about the man's identity, when and how he moved to Italy, his immigration status, how much he earns from begging and the house he says he built in Nigeria remain unclear.