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Mr Eazi reveals three things young people need to achieve success, advises them to marry well

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 23:25 - 10 September 2026
Mr Eazi reveals three things young people need to achieve success, advises them to marry well
Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has shared an unusual piece of advice with young people seeking success, urging them to “Marry a good wife.”
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  • Mr Eazi shares a surprising piece of advice for young people hoping to achieve success.

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  • The singer opens up on how doubt and being second-guessed shaped his career.

  • Mr Eazi reflects on the challenges he faced before becoming successful in the music industry.

The singer, who is married to Temi Otedola, the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, shared the advice during a street interview while walking with his wife.

When asked about an important character trait people should consider on their journey to success, Mr Eazi said, “Marry a good wife.”

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He also identified discipline, patience and the fear of God as qualities that can help young people navigate their journey.

Advising young adults, he said, “I would say discipline, patience, and fear of God.”

Mr Eazi also reflected on some of the challenges that shaped his journey and contributed to his success in the music industry.

Speaking about dealing with doubt and being second-guessed, he said, “The difficulty of unbelief when you are being second-guessed. You can turn it into something that drives you as well.”

The singer’s advice comes from his own experience of building a successful career in music and business.

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Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola have remained one of the prominent celebrity couples in Nigeria since their relationship became public. The couple got married in 2025 after several years together and have often shared glimpses of their relationship with fans.

Their marriage has attracted attention for its blend of music, fashion, business and family, with both personalities maintaining successful careers of their own.

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