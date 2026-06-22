'Dye, genetics or stress?' — Mr Eazi finally reveals the real reason behind his grey hair

Mr Eazi has finally responded to months of speculation about his grey hair, jokingly telling fans he is a "Targaryen" and has been hiding the secret all along.

Mr Eazi jokingly claimed he is a "Targaryen" while addressing questions about his grey hair.

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The singer said a traveller recently approached him at an airport to ask whether the hair was caused by stress, genetics or dye.

The comment was a reference to Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Mr Eazi has previously joked about his grey hair, even asking fans to call him "Sir Eazi."

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his increasingly grey hair, but not in the way fans expected.

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The artiste recently shared a humorous video on social media in which he jokingly revealed the "real reason" behind his grey strands after months of online debates over whether they were caused by stress, genetics or age.

According to Mr Eazi, the questions have become so frequent that he felt compelled to set the record straight.

In the video, he recalled being approached at an airport by someone who wanted answers about his hair.

"Yesterday at the airport, somebody came to me and was asking me some questions about my hair and how they've been debating about the hair. Is it genetics? Is it dye? Is it stress?" he said.

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi

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The singer then paused before delivering his unexpected explanation.

"I think because Sunday is almost here, I should just let you guys know the real truth behind my hair.

"So I'm happy to let you guys know that I'm a Targaryen. I am a Targaryen and I've been keeping that from you guys."

His comment sparked reactions online, with many fans recognising the joke as a reference to the fictional House Targaryen from the popular television series Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, whose members are famous for their distinctive silver and white hair.

The latest joke is only the newest chapter in a conversation that has followed Mr Eazi for months.

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Earlier this year, fans began noticing the singer's grey hair in photos and videos, leading to widespread speculation across social media.

Rather than offer a serious explanation, the musician embraced the attention and turned it into a running joke.

In one viral video, he jokingly reintroduced himself as "Sir Eazi" while showing off his grey strands.

At the time, he said fans should add "Sir" to his name because he was no longer "anybody's mate."

The comment generated thousands of reactions, with fans offering their own theories about the cause of the grey hair.

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Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi

Some suggested that the pressures of managing multiple businesses could be responsible.

Beyond music, Mr Eazi has built a reputation as a successful entrepreneur through ventures such as emPawa Africa, a platform dedicated to supporting emerging African artistes.

Others jokingly linked the grey strands to married life following his marriage to Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

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A number of fans, however, argued that the singer's grey hair was simply a natural sign of maturity and had nothing to do with stress.

With his latest "Targaryen" revelation, Mr Eazi appears to have chosen humour over explanation once again.