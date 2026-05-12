BNXN and Sarz release anticipated joint project 'The Game Needs Us'

BNXN and producer Sarz have released their joint EP, The Game Needs Us, a five-track project that arrived on May 11, 2026, and has already landed at number two on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums Chart on the day of its release.

BNXN and Sarz have released their joint EP The Game Needs Us , which quickly climbed to number two on the Apple Music Nigeria chart.

The five-track project builds on the duo’s previous collaborations, including ‘Gwagwalada’ and ‘Pidgin & English.’

Early reactions praise the EP’s clean production and chemistry, even as it stays within the artists’ familiar sound.

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The project had been building, starting with lead single ‘Back Outside’ that dropped in late April, giving fans their first taste of what the collaboration would sound like and setting expectations for the full body of work.

Sarz

Those expectations were not small. Chatter among fans in the weeks leading up to the release suggested BNXN had hinted at the project being Grammy nomination material, a bar that, if true, signals how seriously he views the partnership.

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, broke through after a freestyle caught Zlatan Ibile's attention and has since built a consistent profile that led to UK chart entries with ‘Finesse’ and ‘Propeller,’ a Headies Next Rated win in 2022, and two studio albums in Sincerely, Benson and Captain. The Game Needs Us is the latest in his endeavours.

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BNXN

The two have a history that predates the EP. Sarz produced ‘Gwagwalada’ and ‘Pidgin & English' for BNXN, establishing a working chemistry that made the joint project feel like a natural next step rather than out of place.

For Sarz, the collaboration adds another chapter to one of the most impressive production careers in Afrobeats. He produced old hits, including Wizkid's ‘Come Closer’ and Lojay’s ‘Monalisa,' and has worked extensively with artists including Burna Boy and Wande Coal over a career spanning more than a decade.

The Game Needs Us runs fifteen minutes and thirty-two seconds across its five tracks, compact by design, in the tradition of joint EPs that prioritise cohesion over length.

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Early listener reactions show The Game Needs Us does not reinvent either artist or push them into unfamiliar territory. What it does is deliver exactly what fans of both BNXN and Sarz would expect: clean production, confidence, and music that does not demand much from the listener but rewards those already bought into their individual sounds.