TS Academy launches merchandise line at first TS Connect event in Lagos

Following the success of the Lagos edition, TS Academy says TS Connect will expand into other Nigerian cities, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri and Calabar, while future international editions are also being considered in cities such as Accra, Nairobi, London and Birmingham.

TS Academy officially launched its merchandise line at the first edition of TS Connect in Lagos, where over 1,400 students and alumni gathered for a community-focused tech hangout that blended networking, games, giveaways and lifestyle culture.

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The event, which marked the first edition of TS Connect, brought together members of the TS community across different learning cohorts, including Novara and Phoenix, many of whom were meeting physically for the first time after months of interacting online through classes and learning communities.

At the centre of the event was the launch of TS Academy’s merchandise line, which introduced branded hoodies, shirts, tote bags, water bottles and other lifestyle items to attendees.

The merchandise launch quickly became one of the standout moments of the day, with attendees purchasing and wearing items throughout the event as the TS brand

The merchandise launch quickly became one of the standout moments of the day, with attendees purchasing and wearing items throughout the event as the TS brand extended beyond online classes into a more visible community identity.

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TS Academy says merchandise orders will continue online as additional drops and future collections are being planned

Several products sold quickly during the event, while attendees repeatedly requested additional items, highlighting the strong connection many students already had with the community.

Following demand from attendees after the event, TS Academy says merchandise orders will continue online as additional drops and future collections are being planned. Interested buyers can place orders through the official TS Academy merch store.

Speaking on the idea behind TS Connect, Adetola Durojaiye, Founder and CEO of TS Academy, explained that the goal was to create a more relaxed environment for people in tech to interact physically outside structured learning spaces.

“A lot of tech events can feel overly formal or transactional. We wanted to create something more relaxed where people could actually connect naturally, have conversations, meet others on similar paths and enjoy being part of a community physically,” he said.

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According to him, the response to the first edition reinforced the growing need for more community-driven experiences within Africa’s tech learning space.

“One thing we noticed almost immediately was how easily people connected once they got comfortable. You had students, alumni, people already working in tech and people just starting, all sharing experiences openly. That atmosphere is something we want to continue building across more cities,” he added.

TS Academy launches merchandise line at first TS Connect event in Lagos

Beyond the merchandise launch, the event featured karaoke sessions, games and raffle giveaways, with laptops and phones presented to selected attendees during the closing segment of the event.

Beyond the merchandise launch, the event featured karaoke sessions, games and raffle giveaways, with laptops and phones presented to selected attendees

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Attendees also highlighted the opportunity to physically meet people they had previously only interacted with online through classes and digital communities.

Following the success of the Lagos edition, TS Academy says TS Connect will expand into other Nigerian cities, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Enugu, Owerri and Calabar, while future international editions are also being considered in cities such as Accra, Nairobi, London and Birmingham.

About TS Academy

TS Academy is an African edtech platform focused on equipping digital professionals with the technical and digital skills needed to participate in the evolving technology economy. Through structured learning programmes and practical training, the academy helps creators and digital professionals expand their capabilities and transition into deeper roles within the tech ecosystem.