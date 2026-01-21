Min. Adeoluwa: Between Breakthrough and Longevity

#FeaturedPost

By Damilola Kulajolu

When the GX Awards in the UK announced that Minister Adeoluwa (Adeoluwa Boluwajaiye) had clinched a win in the Best Praise and Worship Leader category, my first reaction was simple: wait, against who? Noel Robinson. Warehouse Worship. CalledOut Music. These aren’t just names, they’re institutions. Seasoned. Consistent. Battle-tested. Impressive? Yes. Intriguing? Even more. Because getting nominated is one thing. Winning and lasting? That’s the bigger conversation.

A Decade in Service, Not Just the Spotlight

The word newcomer can be misleading. Adeoluwa may be new to award stages, but he’s no stranger to worship. For almost ten years, long before the flashing lights and nominations, he was shaping atmospheres.

Starting at RCCG King’s Court, Ile-Ife, during his days at Obafemi Awolowo University, he cut his teeth leading praise sessions that demanded more than just a good voice, they demanded spiritual stamina.

Relocating to the UK didn’t change the rhythm. Today, he serves as Assistant Choir Coordinator at Faithway Global Ministries, Coventry UK, a multicultural church. And that detail matters. It tells you he isn’t simply chasing visibility; he’s still rooted in the discipline of ministry, even as the world begins to notice him.

The Songs That Built His Case

It Is Written in His Word

His debut carried the weight of scripture. Direct. Uncomplicated. Almost like a chorus you’d expect to hear echoing on a Sunday morning. It stamped his identity early: Adeoluwa, the scripture-singer. The flipside? Some might argue it was too plain, not daring enough for an industry that often rewards sonic experimentation.

Mary’s Praise

Then came a shift. Joyful. Vibrant. A refreshing spin on Mary’s Magnificat. It earned him a nomination for Best Song at the same GX Awards, and rightly so. It proved he wasn’t boxed into one shade of sound. Still, the lingering question remained: in a global worship scene bursting with innovation, was it bold enough?

The Names of God

Now here’s where things get interesting. This one is layered, multilingual, borderless. Easily his most ambitious release yet. You can hear the stretch, the hunger to step onto a wider stage. But that’s the catch: once you taste global ambition, you can’t return to simplicity. The expectation only grows.

The Question of Longevity

Adeoluwa also walked away with a Best Newcomer nomination, which perfectly frames where he stands. New enough to surprise people, yet untested enough to make us wonder: what next?

The trap for many rising artists is the sugar rush of recognition without the structures to sustain it. Can Adeoluwa move beyond the “scripture-singer” tag and build a catalogue that keeps listeners invested? Can he evolve, through collaborations, refined artistry, and risk-taking , without losing his rootedness in scripture? That’s the real test.

Final Thoughts

Adeoluwa’s win at the GX Awards is not just a trophy, it’s a responsibility. It demands proof that he’s not a one-hit wonder. It demands the courage to grow, the discipline to refine, and the vision to transition from scripture-singer to scripture-artist.