Nigeria’s Top Athlete Salaries and the Career Deals Behind Them

When people say “highest paid Nigerian athletes” they usually mash together a few different things like salaries, fight purses, win bonuses, image rights, sponsorships, and sometimes business money. The tricky part is that each sport pays in a totally different way. Football contracts are mostly steady weekly money. Boxing has big spikes when you fight. Basketball is structured and public.

MMA is complicated, because a lot of the real money can sit outside the disclosed payouts. The NBA has clean and structured contracts that are public, and you can literally see what the salary is. Women’s football is growing fast, but the numbers are often not public in the same way, which means a lot of online “highest paid” lists are basically fan fiction. Sports money is funny. Two Nigerian athletes can both be world class, both be famous, both be loved at home… and one is earning “nice career money” while the other is earning “private jet money” in a single year. That’s not a talent thing. It’s a sport economics thing.

The Highest Paid Nigerian Athletes Right Now

Many athletes had their great, and not so great years, so there are a few ways we can look at their fortune. If we’re talking about their best contracts and most profitable seasons some names stand out.

Anthony Joshua, $83 million

Anthony Joshua sits in a different universe because boxing lets a single superstar hoover up enormous event revenue. Forbes listed him at $83 million on its 2024 “World’s Highest Paid Athletes” list. That’s the kind of number that instantly clears basically every other Nigerian athlete, because it’s not just a salary, but a whole year of fight earnings plus commercial deals.

Victor Osimhen, $18 million net salary per year

When it comes to a solely football contract package, Osimhen's deal is the loudest one on the board. His Galatasaray contract starting 2025/26 includes a net guaranteed salary of $18 million per season, plus a $1.2 million yearly loyalty bonus, plus $6 million for image rights. That's not just wages. That's wages + loyalty + "your name and face are worth a separate bag".

Alex Iwobi, $5.5 million for the 2025/26 season

This is classic Premier League money: not superstar global list money, but serious “top level pro” wages. Per week Iwobi cashes in about $100K, which is great for a 29 year old playing for the Premier League team.

Josh Okogie, $3.1 million

NBA numbers are refreshingly straightforward when it comes to Okogie’s Rockets deal as one year, $3.1 million, fully guaranteed.

Wilfred Ndidi, $4 million

Midfielders don’t always get the loudest hype, but the pay can still be very real. He’s in his late 20s, so the price is pretty much standard pay for this type of football player.

Victor Boniface, over $3 million for this season

Strikers get paid because goals are rare and expensive, plus they are usually the face of the team and the ones that can score great deals with sponsors.

Precious Achiuwa, $2.5 million

Another NBA number you can actually point at without arguing in the comments. It’s a regular salary in NBA terms, so this is an average for Achiuwa.

Asisat Oshoala, $150K

If you’re wondering why the number is so low, it's because we’re talking about women’s football. The salaries in this sport are often undisclosed, but some information can be found online.

Net worth is a completely different game. It’s an amount of money collected throughout their careers, not only from official contracts but also from sponsorships and marketing deals. In this case, the list is a bit different. Victor Osimhen-$77.3M

Odion Ighalo-$64.6M

Alex Iwobi-$53.1M

John Obi Mikel-$59.1M

Wilfred Ndidi-$38.8M

Kelechi Iheanacho-$38.5M

Ahmed Musa-$28.4M Bonus mention: Kamaru Usman reported $500,000 disclosed purse. MMA pay often hides in places you can’t see (PPV points, bonuses, private arrangements). But there are events where disclosed salaries are released. MMA Fighting reported that Usman received a flat $500,000 disclosed payday for UFC 278.

Why Is Anthony Joshua Still the Money Headline?

If you had to pick one Nigerian athlete whose paydays feel like a different sport entirely, it’s Anthony Joshua. Forbes pegging him at $83 million in 2024 tells you everything you need to know about the ceiling of boxing stardom.

People sometimes forget that boxing is basically an entertainment business disguised as a sport. If you’re the main character, you can get paid like one. What makes Joshua’s peak year so powerful is that it’s not only about punching people. It’s about being the name that sells tickets, pulls broadcast money, moves sponsorship budgets, and turns a fight night into a global event.

The best paid “deal” of Joshua’s career is the Joshua brand. His earning power is in his name. Boxing doesn’t work like football, where you can point to one club contract and go, “This is the one”. He reached a level where headline fights are huge paydays, and his brand is strong enough that sponsors still want him in big campaigns even when he’s not fighting every other month. That’s how you get an $83M year without needing to win a league title or sign a five year contract.

Osimhen’s Galatasaray Package Is Football Money with Boxing Energy

Football contracts don’t usually read like this. According to media outlets, Osimhen’s deal includes $18m net guaranteed salary per season, plus $1.2m loyalty bonus per season, plus $6m for image rights, on a four year contract beginning 2025-26. That breakdown explains why some players “feel” richer than their base wage suggests. Image rights is where football starts acting like entertainment.

His salary is the striker's premium in its purest form. Elite No. 9s are scarce. Clubs will pay extra for goals, but they also pay for what goals unlock: trophies, big Champions League nights, global attention, and sponsors that suddenly like your club a little more. Osimhen’s revenue is a bunch of different streams of income bundled together. It isn’t just a “we pay you to play” type of deal. It’s “we pay you to play, and we also pay you because your face sells the club”. By any means this looks like the signature peak deal, the one that sets the new personal market value level.

The Premier League Lane: Iwobi and the Value of Being Reliably Good

Not every huge earner is a global superstar. Some people get paid because managers trust them to handle real minutes in the hardest week to week league. In normal life earning $100K per week is massive, and it’s a very real reminder of what “good Premier League player” money looks like.

The best paid deal of Iwobi’s career is the moment he became a safe solution for the team. Football money is a trust business. When a club sees you as a risk, they pay you like a risk. When you become a “I know what I’m getting” player, fitness, availability, tactical discipline, consistency, the wages climb and stay high. Iwobi’s pay tier is basically the reward for being established enough to get serious Premier League terms and keep them.

Ndidi And the Quiet Power of Specialist Wages

Wilfred Ndidi is a good example of a player who can be extremely valuable without being the loudest brand in the room. Earning $4m per year is big money, and it’s also the kind of deal that happens when clubs want a player who fixes problems immediately. Defensive midfielders who read danger well and win duels can basically save a team from itself. Ndidi’s path was a long version of success. years of being a reliable pro, playing a role teams constantly need, and building a reputation that travels across leagues got him in this top paying athletes club in Nigeria. When coaches want stability, they pay for it.

Boniface And the Striker Price Tag Effect

Victor Boniface landing in the multi million salary bracket tracks with something football never changes: forwards get paid because goals have a literal market value. The best paid deal for Boniface was the “I’m a top flight striker” contract. Once a striker gets locked into a top flight salary tier, it usually comes from proving they can handle the pressure of being judged every week by one thing, the end product. Boniface’s number fits that modern striker lane of strong base pay, likely bonus structure, and an overall package that reflects how hard it is to buy goals that can change the course of the match.

Josh Okogie’s NBA Salary Is Harder to Hide

Basketball is nice for the media because the numbers don’t come with a million rumors attached. When a deal is reported or tracked, it’s usually pretty clear what the salary is. Reports say that Josh Okogie’s Rockets contract for one year, $3.1 million, is fully guaranteed. That “fully guaranteed” detail is huge, because guaranteed money is what players actually care about most in contract terms. So, if the money is guaranteed it means that he will see that on his bank account regardless of injuries, time played, coaches' decisions and, one of the most important points is that this is not “up to $3.1” but the minimum that he can earn no matter what happens within the team. Precious Achiuwa’s number is also clear, standing at $2.5m

How Did They Get There?

The NBA route is its own grind: you get drafted, you survive the league, you carve out a role, and you keep your value by being dependable in your niche. Maybe you’re defense first, maybe you rebound, maybe you switch on screens without getting cooked. Teams pay for skills that win possessions. Okogie’s deal is the “teams know what you are” type of contract. Achiuwa’s salary fits the “solid rotation big” lane.

Women’s Football: Big Stars, Small Salary

Women’s football is growing fast and the commercial side is getting stronger, but a lot of salary info still isn’t widely disclosed the way it is in the NBA. Asisat Oshoala is one of the biggest names Nigeria has produced in the women’s game, and one concrete reported number tied to her recent club situation is the $150,000 contract figure referenced in coverage of her move away from Bay FC. However, that number doesn’t capture her full value as an athlete or her full earning picture over time.

MMA Pay: It’s Hard to Rank, But Easy to Underestimate

MMA salaries are weird. People love to throw out “per fight” numbers like they’re facts, when a lot of the real income can be tied to backend deals you won’t see on a commission sheet. Officially MMA Fighting reported that Kamaru Usman received a flat $500,000 disclosed payday for UFC 278. Even that comes with a catch: disclosed isn’t always total earnings, and it may not include other payments. Still, it’s a solid example of how big the visible numbers can get for elite fighters on big cards.

What Do These Deals Have in Common?

They hit a moment where the market had to pay them a lot. Joshua hit global boxing superstardom and turned it into an $83M year on the record. Osimhen hit peak striker value and got a football package that stacks salary, loyalty, and image rights. Iwobi built enough Premier League trust to sit in that high weekly wage class. Okogie got a fully guaranteed NBA deal in a league that values defined roles.

Boxing pays spikes. Football pays steady, with superstar add ons like image rights. The NBA pays are structured. Women’s football is growing but still uneven in public disclosure. MMA can show big disclosed figures, but full totals are often hard to pin down. The most interesting part of “highest paid” isn’t the flex. It’s leverage.