Be Your Best: Amstel Malta Signs Global Football Icon Asisat Oshoala as Its Brand Ambassador

Pulse Mix 01:07 - 06 March 2026
Amstel Malta has unveiled Nigerian football icon, Asisat Oshoala, as its new Brand Ambassador, marking a defining moment for the premium malt drink as it continues to champion determination, discipline, and the pursuit of excellence.

The announcement comes in March, a month globally recognised for celebrating women. The timing underscores Amstel Malta’s commitment to recognising excellence not only in sport, but in everyday life, aligning perfectly with its brand’s message: Be Your Best. 

For Amstel Malta, a premium non-alcoholic malt drink known for its refined, rich taste, this partnership is rooted in shared values. Be Your Best is more than a campaign message; it is a call to action for Nigerians to rise with intention, invest in self-improvement, and consistently strive for higher standards. By partnering with Oshoala, Amstel Malta reaffirms its position as a brand that stands with individuals who lead by example and inspire a nation through their achievements.

Widely regarded as “Agba Baller” and Africa’s most decorated female footballer, Oshoala represents a standard of performance built on preparation and consistency. A six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and a UEFA Women’s Champions League winner, her journey from Lagos, Nigeria, to the pinnacle of global football embodies resilience, ambition, and an unwavering commitment to growth, values that mirror the Amstel Malta spirit.

Speaking on this new partnership, Francs Obiajulu, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta & Hi-Malt, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: "Asisat Oshoala embodies the essence of what Amstel Malta stands for. Her achievements are the result of years of discipline, resilience, and belief in her journey. This partnership reflects our confidence in her as a symbol of premium quality, strength of character, and national pride. Together, we will continue to inspire Nigerians everywhere to always Be Your Best."

Speaking on the collaboration, Oshoala added: "Being your best is about showing up every day, putting in the work, and staying true to your goals. I am proud to partner with a brand like Amstel Malta that celebrates excellence and encourages people like myself to keep striving for more."

As excitement builds this International Women’s Month, this unveiling signals the beginning of an inspiring new chapter between Amstel Malta and its ambassador. For more updates and upcoming events with Asisat Oshoala, follow @amstelmalta across its official social media platforms. 

