Veteran Actor Pete Edochie Reveals How He Spends ₦40,000 Daily on Electricity

Adeayo Adebiyi
Adeayo Adebiyi 00:25 - 06 March 2026
Actor Pete Edochie laments Nigeria's poor power situation
Nollywood icon Pete Edochie laments Nigeria's terrible power situation.
The veteran actor, during an interview on AIT, revealed that it costs him ₦40,000 daily to provide electricity in his house.

The 78-year-old patriarch of the Edochie family shared that he spends ₦10,000 naira daily to purchase electricity units from the distribution company, while also spending ₦20,000 to power his diesel generator, and another ₦10,000 on the gasoline generator, which brings his total daily power costs to ₦40,000.

"It disturbs me a big deal. Then I listen to people who are only interested in getting into politics and enjoying power. Nobody seems to be bothered about what's happening to the common man," Pete Edochie says on the state of dire situation of power supply and the broader economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

Edochie's ₦40,000 daily electricity costs bring the monthly cost of powering his home to ₦1.2 million, which further underscores his concern about the state of the nation.

In recent weeks, Nigerians have taken to social media to complain about the massive drop in power supply, with consumers in Band A barely getting 5 hours of daily supply from the 22 hours they are entitled to. This is the same story for other consumers from other bands, as Nigeria's tiered power supply system continues to struggle.

Nigerian Independent Systems Operator (NISO) blames gas shortage for decline in power supply

Recently, the Nigerian Independent Systems Operator (NISO), in a public release, stated that the decline in power supply is due massive shortage in gas supply, as only 43% of the gas required by the thermal generating plant was being supplied.

Earlier today, news circulated that power plants across the country will shut down as electricity generation drops to below 4,000MW amid the persistent gas supply shortage to thermal generating plants.

The poor power situation recently led to a protest by some youths in Osogbo, Osun State, at the office of the Ibadan Electric Distribution Company (IEDC). Similarly, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Monday Okpebholo, led a protest at the office of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, where he curiously blamed former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, for somehow being responsible for the poor power supply in his state.

So far, the Ministry of Power, led by Bayo Adelabu, a trained banker and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, has remained mute on the poor power supply across the country.

