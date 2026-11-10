After 26 years of “we’re just dating,” billionaire Mike Bloomberg finally marries partner

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and his longtime partner, Diana Taylor, pose together following their intimate wedding ceremony at their Upper East Side home in New York

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg and his longtime partner, Diana Taylor, pose together following their intimate wedding ceremony at their Upper East Side home in New York

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Diana Taylor have tied the knot in a private Upper East Side ceremony after 26 years together. The couple, who first met at a budget meeting, celebrated alongside close family.

Mike Bloomberg and Diana Taylor got married in a private ceremony after being together for 26 years.

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The couple first met by chance while sitting next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting during Bloomberg's first mayoral campaign.

Taylor defended Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, saying, "It was 30 years ago. Get over it."

Bloomberg remains active in politics and philanthropy, with reports saying he recently donated $80 million to Democratic candidates ahead of the U.S. midterm elections.

If you've ever heard someone say, "We're taking our time," former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg just raised the bar.

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The billionaire businessman and philanthropist has officially married his longtime partner, Diana Taylor, after spending 26 years together.

Bloomberg, 84, and Taylor, 71, exchanged vows on Monday during a small private ceremony held at their Upper East Side home in New York. The intimate wedding was attended by close family members, including Bloomberg's daughters, Emma and Georgina.

According to a spokesperson for Bloomberg, the couple's love story began with a random seating arrangement more than two decades ago.

"The two first crossed paths when they sat next to each other at a Citizens Budget Commission meeting while he was first running for Mayor," the spokesperson said.

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That chance meeting eventually turned into one of the longest high-profile relationships in American politics and business before they finally decided to make it official.

Mike Bloomberg's previous marriage

Before meeting Taylor, Bloomberg was married to Susan Brown. The pair got married in 1976 and were together until their divorce in 1993. They share two daughters.

Bloomberg later built Bloomberg LP into one of the world's biggest financial information companies and went on to serve three terms as Mayor of New York City between 2002 and 2013. He also unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Who is Diana Taylor?

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Diana Taylor

Taylor has also built an impressive career of her own.

She previously served as New York State's superintendent of banking under former Governor George Pataki. During Bloomberg's time as mayor, she was often seen alongside him at official events and public functions.

In 2021, she was approved as chair of the New York City Ballet's board of directors.

Taylor also made headlines during Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign when she defended him against criticism over past comments about women.

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Speaking at a "Women for Mike" rally in Texas, she said:

"It was 30 years ago. Get over it."

She added: "In none of them was he accused of doing anything other than saying something nasty to a woman. That is not who he is. Life has changed."

Taylor continued: "I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture. We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change."

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Bloomberg remains politically active

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg

Although no longer in public office, Bloomberg remains influential in American politics and philanthropy.

The billionaire, who has switched political parties at different stages of his career, reportedly donated about $80 million to Democratic candidates ahead of the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.