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Billionaire Otedola shares warm moment with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as he reflects on their 51 year friendship

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 13:21 - 19 October 2026
Billionaire Otedola shares warm moment with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as he reflects on their 51 year friendship
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has celebrated 51 years of friendship with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Segun Agbaje.
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  • Femi Otedola describes GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as his brother as they celebrate 51 years of friendship.

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  • Otedola shares a photo with Agbaje as they reunite in similarly coloured outfits.

  • Femi Otedola says he enjoys catching up and exchanging ideas with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje after 51 years of friendship.

Otedola shared the tribute on his X page, on Sunday October 18, where he expressed admiration for their longstanding relationship and described Agbaje as his brother.

“Today well spent with my brother Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of GTCO. With 51 years of friendship between us, it’s a pleasure catching up and exchanging ideas 💭 …F.Ote💲,” he wrote.

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Otedola occasionally shares moments from his private gatherings with prominent friends, offering glimpses into relationships that have endured alongside their professional successes. 

The businessman also hosted a dinner in honour of the incoming Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, whom he has known for 49 years.

READ ALSO: Otedola: Banks sent ‘bewitching ladies’ to woo me for business

In another post, Otedola recalled sharing a bunk bed with Hamzat at boarding school nearly five decades ago. He praised the politician’s character, citing his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles as qualities that had defined their relationship over the years.

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Otedola described Hamzat as a man of the highest integrity and expressed confidence in the values he would bring to his new role as Lagos State governor.

The two posts reflect Otedola’s appreciation for friendships that have stood the test of time, from his school days to his relationships with prominent figures in Nigeria’s business and political circles.

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