Billionaire Otedola shares warm moment with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as he reflects on their 51 year friendship

Billionaire Otedola shares warm moment with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as he reflects on their 51 year friendship

Billionaire Otedola shares warm moment with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as he reflects on their 51 year friendship

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has celebrated 51 years of friendship with the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Segun Agbaje.

Femi Otedola describes GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje as his brother as they celebrate 51 years of friendship.

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Otedola shares a photo with Agbaje as they reunite in similarly coloured outfits.

Femi Otedola says he enjoys catching up and exchanging ideas with GTCO CEO Segun Agbaje after 51 years of friendship.

Otedola shared the tribute on his X page, on Sunday October 18, where he expressed admiration for their longstanding relationship and described Agbaje as his brother.

“Today well spent with my brother Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of GTCO. With 51 years of friendship between us, it’s a pleasure catching up and exchanging ideas 💭 …F.Ote💲,” he wrote.

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Today well spent with my brother Segun Agbaje, Group CEO of GTCO. With 51 years of friendship between us, it’s a pleasure catching up and exchanging ideas 💭 …F.Ote💲 https://t.co/vf0uMcOEux — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) October 18, 2026

Otedola occasionally shares moments from his private gatherings with prominent friends, offering glimpses into relationships that have endured alongside their professional successes.

The businessman also hosted a dinner in honour of the incoming Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, whom he has known for 49 years.

In another post, Otedola recalled sharing a bunk bed with Hamzat at boarding school nearly five decades ago. He praised the politician’s character, citing his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles as qualities that had defined their relationship over the years.

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Otedola described Hamzat as a man of the highest integrity and expressed confidence in the values he would bring to his new role as Lagos State governor.

Yesterday, I hosted dinner in honour of @DrObafemiHamzat, the incoming Governor of Lagos State. A man of the highest integrity, with whom I shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago. My experience of his character over the years has been defined by his honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles… F.Ote💲 — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) October 19, 2026