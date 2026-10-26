Singer Zlatan shows off wedding gifts from billionaire Tony Elumelu
Zlatan shared photos of the wedding gifts Tony Elumelu sent him and his wife, Davita Lamai.
The rapper’s wedding to Davita attracted celebrities, including Davido, who served as one of his groomsmen.
Zlatan and Davita have two sons together and kept much of their relationship away from the public before their traditional wedding.
The singer shared images of the gifts on his Instagram Story on Monday, October 26, two days after the couple held their traditional wedding in Lagos.
The photographs showed several white envelopes with handwritten messages addressed to the newlyweds. The envelopes bore Elumelu’s signature and inscriptions such as “Zlatan, well done”, “Our wife” and “Congrats”. The packaging also featured the branding of Heirs Holdings, the businessman’s investment company.
The gift adds to the goodwill the couple has received since their wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 24. The celebration attracted several entertainment personalities, including singer Davido, who served as one of Zlatan’s groomsmen.
The couple celebrated their union with traditional attire that reflected their cultural backgrounds. They have two sons together and have largely kept their family life away from the public.
Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, has maintained links with Nigeria’s creative industry through his business and philanthropic activities.