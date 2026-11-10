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Air Peace flight returns to ramp after passenger's angry remark frightens passengers and crew

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 11:55 - 10 November 2026
Air Peace flight returns to ramp after passenger's angry remark frightens passengers and crew
An Air Peace flight made a ramp return after a passenger's controversial remark frightened other passengers and members of the flight crew shortly before takeoff.
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  • Air Peace flight returns to ramp after a passenger's remark frightens passengers and crew.

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  • Air Peace flight returned to the ramp after a passenger's behaviour turned down the aircraft frightened passengers and crew.

  • Ezedu reportedly blamed his outburst on missing an earlier flight, but his friend also chose to disembark after the incident.

The incident began when a passenger, identified as Celestine Ezedu, refused to comply with the cabin crew's instructions to stop taking photographs and secure his phone as the aircraft prepared for takeoff.

The situation escalated when another crew member attempted to intervene, leading to an altercation. During the confrontation, Ezedu made a remark that raised concerns about the safety of everyone on board.

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The passenger reportedly said, “The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane.”

Although Ezedu eventually complied with instructions to disembark, he was not the only passenger who left the aircraft. His friend and co-traveller also opted to disembark.

During questioning in the crime room, Ezedu reportedly explained that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight. However, he admitted that he did not anticipate that his behaviour would force the aircraft to return to the ramp.

READ NEXT; NAF recovers cockpit voice recorder, human remains one month after Ondo air crash

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