Air Peace flight returns to ramp after passenger's angry remark frightens passengers and crew
Air Peace flight returns to ramp after a passenger's remark frightens passengers and crew.
Air Peace flight returned to the ramp after a passenger's behaviour turned down the aircraft frightened passengers and crew.
Ezedu reportedly blamed his outburst on missing an earlier flight, but his friend also chose to disembark after the incident.
The incident began when a passenger, identified as Celestine Ezedu, refused to comply with the cabin crew's instructions to stop taking photographs and secure his phone as the aircraft prepared for takeoff.
The situation escalated when another crew member attempted to intervene, leading to an altercation. During the confrontation, Ezedu made a remark that raised concerns about the safety of everyone on board.
The passenger reportedly said, “The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane.”
Although Ezedu eventually complied with instructions to disembark, he was not the only passenger who left the aircraft. His friend and co-traveller also opted to disembark.
INCIDENT REPORT *FLIGHT P47866* *09/11/2026* Air Peace flight P47866 to ABB experienced a ramp return due to an Unruly Behavior incident that occured onboard. One Celestine Ezeudu refused direct instructions from cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put his device away while the flight attempted to take off. The passenger ignored the instructions and when a second member of the crew approached, an altercation broke out and the passenger made a statement: “The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane." The crew immediately alerted the captain who then initiated a ramp return at 1557HRS. The passenger complied with instructions to be removed from the aircraft without further struggle. His friend and co-traveller on the same flight also disembarked of his own will, in solidarity with the unruly passenger. In the crime room, Ezeudu claimed that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight, but he did not know that his behaviour would lead to a ramp return.— Michael Achimugu (@mikeachimugu01) November 9, 2026
During questioning in the crime room, Ezedu reportedly explained that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight. However, he admitted that he did not anticipate that his behaviour would force the aircraft to return to the ramp.