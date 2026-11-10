Air Peace flight returns to ramp after passenger's angry remark frightens passengers and crew

INCIDENT REPORT *FLIGHT P47866* *09/11/2026* Air Peace flight P47866 to ABB experienced a ramp return due to an Unruly Behavior incident that occured onboard. One Celestine Ezeudu refused direct instructions from cabin crew to stop taking pictures and put his device away while the flight attempted to take off. The passenger ignored the instructions and when a second member of the crew approached, an altercation broke out and the passenger made a statement: “The anger I am feeling can burn down this plane." The crew immediately alerted the captain who then initiated a ramp return at 1557HRS. The passenger complied with instructions to be removed from the aircraft without further struggle. His friend and co-traveller on the same flight also disembarked of his own will, in solidarity with the unruly passenger. In the crime room, Ezeudu claimed that his anger stemmed from missing an earlier flight, but he did not know that his behaviour would lead to a ramp return.