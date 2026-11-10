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Why I quit social media - Arsenal star opens up on protecting mental health

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 12:39 - 10 November 2026
Arsenal and England midfielder Declan Rice has opened up about why he largely walked away from social media, explaining that the constant negativity was damaging his mental health.
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The 27-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Arsenal last season, permanently deleted his X account three years ago and has not returned. He still keeps an Instagram presence but has significantly scaled back his activity.

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Arsenal Midfielder Declan Rice
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice and his long-term partner Lauren Fryer have both been targeted by online abuse. Fryer deleted all posts from her Instagram account in 2024 after receiving sustained harassment about her appearance.

Speaking to GQ Magazine after being named one of their Men of the Year, Rice said:

Declan Rice
Declan Rice
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“I’ve not been back on the app since. You could be having a great morning. You read one thing, and it just ruins your whole day.

"I feel like that’s one of my strongest points… the ability to block out noise and not deal with that kind of stuff.”

Declan Rice
Declan Rice
Declan Rice
Declan Rice
Arsenal star Declan Rice || Imago
Arsenal star Declan Rice || Imago
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The couple share a four-year-old son, Jude. Rice also expressed concern about the wider impact of social media on young people.

“Screen time, for me, isn’t a big thing,” he added.

“I think social media for kids is 100 per cent a problem. I don’t feel like there’s as much personality now as there was a few years ago.”

Rice’s decision reflects a growing trend among high-profile athletes who are choosing to protect their mental wellbeing by stepping back from the toxicity that often accompanies public platforms.

The Premier League winner will turn his attention to England action as the Three Lions face Croatia and Spain in UEFA Nations League action on November 12 and 15.

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