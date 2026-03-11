Reality TV Star Mercy Eke Partners With Oppo to Spotlight the Stylish & Powerful RENO15 Series

Global smart device brand OPPO has partnered with Nigerian reality TV star and entrepreneur Mercy Eke to spotlight the newly launched OPPO Reno15 Series, a smartphone designed for modern creators, lifestyle enthusiasts, and digital storytellers.

Renowned for her bold personality, glamorous lifestyle, and strong digital influence, Mercy Eke embodies the spirit of the Reno series — confident, stylish, and always ahead of the curve.

Through this collaboration, she showcases how the OPPO Reno15 Series seamlessly blends elegant design with powerful technology, making it the ideal smartphone for capturing life moments in stunning detail.

The Reno15 Series delivers an elevated smartphone experience with advanced camera capabilities, sleek aesthetics, and smooth performance. Built for today’s content-driven generation, the device empowers users to shoot vibrant photos, create engaging videos, and share their stories effortlessly.

Mercy Eke Partners With Oppo

Speaking on the collaboration, Mercy Eke expressed excitement about partnering with the brand:

I love technology that fits my lifestyle, and the Reno15 does exactly that. It’s stylish, powerful, and perfect for capturing my best moments and creating content for my fans.

The partnership reflects OPPO’s continued commitment to empowering the next generation of creators and innovators across Nigeria by combining cutting-edge technology with lifestyle, fashion, and culture.

The Stylish & Powerful RENO15 Series

With Mercy Eke leading the conversation, the launch of the OPPO Reno15 Series represents a new era where technology meets creativity, confidence, and everyday self-expression. The OPPO Reno15 Series is now available nationwide through authorized OPPO retail stores and partner outlets.

