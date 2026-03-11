Kiekie & Maltina Flag Off School Tour to Nourish Young Minds as Brand Marks its 50th Anniversary

For 50 years, Maltina has been a source of nourishment and happiness to Nigerians. Building on this legacy, the leading malt brand has launched a nationwide Nourishment Tour—a bold initiative to nourish one million young minds across the country.

The first phase of the Tour kicked off on 9th February 2026, with schools in Lagos, and will subsequently extend nationally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Maltina Nourishment Tour was created to highlight the crucial role proper nutrition plays in helping children stay confident, creative, and actively engaged in learning.

The tour features hands-on science experiments, facilitated in partnership with STEM Africa Fest, showing the students how everyday nutrition supports their growth, creative thinking, and energy for their everyday activities. In addition, students will be given bottles of Maltina, now available in convenient 25cl and 50cl PET bottles, which fit easily into school bags and daily routines.

Maltina Flag Off School Tour to Nourish Young Minds

The second phase of the tour commenced on the 9th of March, 2026, at Government Comprehensive Junior College, Agege, Ikeja Senior Grammar School, Oshodi, Surulere, Junior Secondary School, and United Missionary Comprehensive College, Molete, Ibadan, the alma mater of beloved Maltina ambassador and media personality Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltina joined forces with Kiekie to return to her alma mater with a mission to reinforce healthy nutrition habits among students. The students engaged in interactive science experiments demonstrating how nutrients from food and beverages like Maltina are released and used to fuel the body.

Maltina Flag Off School Tour As Brand Celebrates 50 Years

The Maltina Nourishment Tour will continue its journey nationally. At each stop, students will take part in engaging and exciting science experiments designed to demonstrate the role of vitamins and minerals in learning, growth, and everyday wellbeing.

Highlights from the tour will be captured and shared across digital platforms, introducing families and educators to this long-term programme focused on supporting students’ nourishment and development.

Kiekie Joins Maltina to Flag Off School Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the vision behind the Nourishment Tour, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said:

“The Maltina Nourishment Tour is part of Maltina’s 50th anniversary initiatives, and it goes beyond school visits; it is about building meaningful connections with schools and communities across Nigeria while helping students understand the important link between nourishment and learning.



As a nourishing malt drink enriched with Vitamins A, B, C, and Calcium, Maltina supports the energy and focus students need to grow and thrive. Through the Nourishment Tour, we are bringing science to life and helping students see how what they consume fuels curiosity, thinking, and active learning. This initiative reflects Maltina’s long-standing commitment to nourishing young minds, with a clear plan to spark interest in science and continue to create meaningful impact across schools and communities for years to come.”

Kiekie Joins Maltina to Flag Off School Tour

As Maltina marks 50 years in Nigeria, the Nourishment Tour exemplifies the brand’s enduring mission to equip generations with the nourishment and inspiration needed to achieve their fullest potential.

#FEATUREDPOST

Advertisement