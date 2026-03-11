Age verification required
Delta State Governor Chooses Davido Over Wizkid in Viral This or That Game
On March 9, the Delta State Government's official X account posted a lighthearted "This or That" game played with the state's governor, Sheriff Francis Orowhedor Oborevwori. The post covered everything from preferred vehicles to football allegiances, but predictably, the answer that drowned out everything else was that the governor picked Davido over Wizkid.
The choice landed exactly as expected on Nigerian social media. Davido fans flooded the comments with praise while Wizkid's supporters offered the kind of pushback that has become a familiar feature of Nigeria's most enduring pop culture rivalry. The debate, as always, was spirited.
“Davido or Wizkid?”— @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 11, 2026
Delta State Governor: pic.twitter.com/S5uhPlI0TT
For anyone paying attention to Nigerian politics and pop culture, the governor's answer was hardly a surprise.
The Davido versus Wizkid question is one that has raged across Nigeria for the better part of a decade. Fellow musicians, celebrities, fans, and now politicians have all been pulled into a debate that refuses to die, one that demands you pick a side between two of Afrobeats' biggest megastars, whether you want to or not.
Davido has been the most politically visible of Nigeria's big three artists, a positioning largely shaped by his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State. Davido's presence at political events, inaugurations, and rallies has made him a familiar face in government circles in a way that neither Wizkid nor Burna Boy has replicated. A governor choosing him is less a bold declaration and more an expected outcome.
Beyond the music question, the game offered a few other glimpses into the governor's preferences. He chose an SUV over a sedan, commissioning over inspection, and the executive arm over the legislative. When asked to pick between Asaba and Warri, he went with Asaba, the state capital.
The football question produced perhaps the most interesting answer of the session: Governor Sheriff said he supports no club, making him something of a rarity among Nigerian public figures who typically wear their football allegiances loudly.
The post itself reflects a broader shift in how Nigerian state governments are approaching social media, moving away from stiff official communication toward content designed to humanise their principals and connect with younger audiences.
Governor Oborevwori has been active on that front. His administration recently inspected the College of Health Technology in Ovrode ahead of commissioning, with officials confirming the facility will train radiographers and other healthcare professionals to address skill shortages in the state.
He has also spoken publicly about expanding opportunities for youth and women across Delta State as part of his administration's development agenda.