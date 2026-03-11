Wike Rewards Abuja Traditional Rulers for Supporting Tinubu and APC in Area Council Elections

We sat down with you and requested that you support Tinubu and that the support should begin with the area council elections.

The election was held on Feb. 21, and you fulfilled your promise. You came out in your numbers and gave Tinubu 133 out of the 135 polling units in the area council.

What else can we say but thank you? Now that you have done your own, we will do our own too. Abaji people have spoken, and they have spoken very well.