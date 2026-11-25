Scientists warn that a rare “mega El Niño” could cause more extreme heat and disrupt global rainfall patterns

Scientists warn that a rare “mega El Niño” could cause more extreme heat and disrupt global rainfall patterns

Scientists warn that Super El Niño has morphed into Mega El Niño: What it means for Nigeria

Scientists warn that an unprecedented Mega El Niño is taking shape in the Pacific Ocean, posing grave risks of severe heatwaves, water shortages in Lagos, and power disruption across Nigeria.

Scientists warn that a rare “mega El Niño” could bring more extreme heat and disrupt rainfall patterns across the world.

Nigeria could face even tougher conditions as rising temperatures threaten water supply

Lagos may also experience reduced rainfall, and access to water may become harder for residents.

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El Niño happens when the water surface of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean becomes warmer than usual for a long period, which disrupts rainfall and temperature patterns around the world, sometimes causing droughts, extreme heat and flooding.

Regular El Niño events occur roughly every 2 to 7 years, but the super Niño reaches extreme intensity. In history, super El Niños have only happened in the years 1982-83, 1997-98, and 2015-16. But as weather experts now say, the mega El Niño may have more devastating effects that have not been seen before.

“Niño 3.4 region over 30°C in the 7-day and monthly average. That's unprecedented. Niño 1+2 region more than 6ºC above normal. That's just insane. Mega El Niño continues to intensify, and we're helpless to stop it,” says scientist Ryan Maue on X.

The map posted by Maue, according to the Daily Mail, is based on data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

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The deep red on the map shows the temperature of the sea surface running many degrees above average. This anomaly peaks at almost 10°C above normal near the Galapagos Islands and the coast of Peru.

The blue waters show the strong difference between the unusually warm eastern and central Pacific and surrounding areas.

What is Nigeria’s fate?

The concern is that as of November, Nigeria is already dealing with high temperatures and food affordability problems; a mega El Niño could add another layer of pressure.

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A Climate Impact Lab projection reported by TheRadar estimates approximately 31,400 additional heat-related deaths in Nigeria over roughly six months from September 2026, compared with an average year.

On November 4, WaterAid published a study examining more than 40 years of rainfall data across African cities. It found that Lagos and Monrovia have historically experienced below-average rainfall during strong El Niño events.

The researchers also noted that parts of coastal West Africa were already experiencing reduced water availability following below-normal rainfall during the 2026 rainy season.

For Lagos, this is particularly concerning because many residents already depend on privately drilled boreholes, water vendors and other alternative sources. There is a possibility that a prolonged reduction in rainfall could make this situation worse.

With Nigeria experiencing one of its worst times in terms of power supply due to the problem of low electricity generation caused by low gas supply, a rise in the already high temperature without recourse to cooling appliances could cause heatstroke.

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And with that, electricity supply would fare worse as it is now. As the output of hydro electric power plants depend on water levels, worse heat waves would mean lower water to depend on in the coming months.