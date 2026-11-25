Veekee James takes back ₦4m scholarship from graduate for not being grateful enough, gives it to another woman

Fashion designer Veekee James has sparked intense online debate after stripping a graduate of a N4m scholarship during a live event in Lagos and reassigning it to another student who showed more emotion.

Veekee James withdrew a ₦4m scholarship from one graduate during a live ceremony.

She gave the scholarship to another woman whose emotional reaction impressed her.

The decision has divided opinion over whether gratitude should influence who receives a scholarship.

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Fashion designer Veekee James is at the centre of an online debate after she took back a scholarship worth about ₦4 million from one graduate during a live event, and gave it to another who reacted with tears and excitement.

The moment happened on Tuesday, 24 November, at the Prudential Fashion Academy (PFA) Class of 2026 graduation ceremony, themed "Seed to Bloom," in Lagos. The academy is run by designer Prudent Gabriel. Influencer Simi Sanya hosted the event, which was attended by James and her husband, Femi Atere.

In the video, widely shared on X, a woman is announced as a scholarship winner. James, who reportedly felt the woman's reaction was too casual, stood up and took the microphone.

The moment Veekee James revoked a ₦4 million scholarship from a lady for not showing enough gratitude and awarded it to another lady who was extremely grateful. pic.twitter.com/38B0UM1PNT — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) November 25, 2026

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She said she would not sit and watch someone who was desperate for the opportunity miss out on it, and redirected the scholarship to another graduate who was visibly emotional and dropped to her knees to thank her. "She deserves this scholarship and she is taking it," James said. James has not made a public comment on the incident.

The clip has split opinion. Some commenters praised James for rewarding someone who clearly wanted the opportunity. Others said scholarships should go to the people who earned them on merit, not to the person who gives the most emotional display of gratitude.

Some users have described it as Veekee James expecting worship, while others suggested the first recipient might simply have been overwhelmed. There are also suggestions that there is more to her reaction than the clip shows.

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The video doesn't show how the first recipient was chosen, whether her award was funded by James, or whether she was told in advance. The academy has not commented either.

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James is one of Nigeria's best-known fashion designers, known for her bridal and celebrity wear. She runs her own label, Veekee James Couture, and is married to Femi Atere.