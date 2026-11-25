American evangelist Benny Hinn visits Nigeria, complains about Edo roads and says he may not return

American televangelist Benny Hinn has urged Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo to repair the state's deteriorating roads, warning that he will not return unless the infrastructure is fixed.

American evangelist Benny Hinn has complained about the condition of roads in Edo State.

He told Governor Monday Okpebholo he did not want to experience another bumpy journey.

Hinn said the governor would need to fix the roads if he wanted him to return to Edo.

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American televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn has urged Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo to repair the state's roads, saying he does not want to travel on them again.

In a video shared on social media, Hinn said he met the governor during his visit and hoped he would fix them. "I don't ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again," he said. He added that if people want him back in Edo, the governor would have to fix the bad roads.

Hinn is in the state at the invitation of Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International. He is a guest at the ministry's International Amazing Grace Conference, themed "Ultimate Power," which runs from 24 to 29 November at its headquarters, Restoration City, in Auchi.

“Governor Okpebholo Should Fix Edo Roads. I Don’t Want To Ride That Bumpy Road Again” — Benny Hinn Says 🚧 pic.twitter.com/Ty31wKS3PI — The Benin Blogger (@TheBeninBlogger) November 25, 2026

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He also raised concerns about roads in Warri, Delta State, recalling a poor experience on an earlier visit and expressing reservations about a planned trip there.

His comments touch a sore point. Road users have long complained about potholes and failed sections in Edo, particularly in Benin City and surrounding communities. The Benin-Sapele-Warri highway is among the roads drawing criticism from commuters and transport operators.

The state government has acknowledged the problem. In September, it admitted that several roads were in poor condition, blaming some of the deterioration on substandard construction under the previous administration.

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It asked residents for patience and promised extensive rehabilitation during the dry season. Okpebholo also inspected several road and drainage projects in November and pledged to address the infrastructure challenges.

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The Edo State Government has not yet responded publicly to Hinn's remarks.