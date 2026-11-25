Nigeria and Tanzania to Co-Host Inaugural WHAS in Abuja, Mobilising Continental Action on Health Workforce for Better Women’s Health Across the Life Course

Nigeria and Tanzania to Co-Host Inaugural WHAS in Abuja, Mobilising Continental Action on Health Workforce for Better Women’s Health Across the Life Course

Nigeria and Tanzania to co-host inaugural WHAS in Abuja, mobilising Continental action for better women’s health

Nigeria and Tanzania are joining forces to co-host the inaugural Women’s Health Africa Summit (WHAS) 2026 in Abuja, convening 300 senior decision-makers to transform women's health across the continent.

Tanzania-hosted under the theme “Health Workforce for Better Women’s Health,” WHAS 2026 will convene approximately 300 senior decision-makers, including Heads of State, First Ladies, Ministers of Health and Finance, African Union (AU) leadership, development finance institutions, philanthropists, and health innovators, to move Africa from political commitment to accountable investment and delivery.

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As a Nigeria-led, African-owned continental platform, WHAS is designed to advance women’s health across the entire life course, encompassing maternal, reproductive, and gynaecological health, noncommunicable diseases, and menopause, by treating women’s health not merely as a social priority, but as a central driver of Africa’s economic and social progress. Investing in women’s health is also an investment in Africa’s productivity, economic resilience and future prosperity.

WHAS 2026 bridges the flagship African Union Champion mandates of the two co-hosting nations. Serving as founding convener, Nigeria brings the political leadership and health workforce agenda championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership.

Nationally, WHAS is anchored in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare under the leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, with presidential facilitation by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health (OSSAP-WH).

As co-host, brings its continental leadership on maternal and child health championed by Her Excellency, President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, AU Champion for Maternal and Child Health, advancing the Continental Roadmap on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) 2026–2030 and its Three Zeros: Zero Home Delivery, Zero Preventable Maternal and Newborn Deaths, and Zero Unvaccinated Children. Tanzania’s co-hosting is delivered through the Ministry of Health, led by Hon. Mohamed Omary Mchengerwa, Minister of Health, and the Secretariat of the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health.

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Speaking ahead of WHAS 2026, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, described the Summit as an important platform for advancing collaboration, shared learning and African ownership of the women’s health agenda:

“The Women’s Health Africa Summit is a great platform for bringing together leaders, advocates, practitioners, academics and financiers to identify gaps, mobilise action and facilitate shared learning across countries. Indeed, women’s health is a global issue, and even wealthier countries continue to face significant gaps in this area. Ultimately, responsibility lies with us as leaders on the continent. We must take ownership of our health priorities.”

Echoing the commitment to continental solidarity and measurable progress, Hon. Ummy Ally Mwalimu, Special Adviser to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania on Maternal and Child Health and Head of the Secretariat of the African Union Champion for Maternal and Child Health, highlighted the synergy between both nations’ leadership agendas:

“Under the leadership of Her Excellency President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, AU Champion for Maternal and Child Health, Tanzania is proud to co-host WHAS with Nigeria. Collaboration between our two AU Champions is an implementation imperative, not simply a matter of institutional goodwill. Coordinated leadership is essential to align workforce investment, community health delivery, sustainable financing and accountability with country-led priorities, avoid fragmented efforts and translate continental commitments into measurable results. The Three Zeros of the Continental RMNCAH Roadmap depend on competent, adequately supported frontline health workers, functional referral systems and effective community outreach. WHAS, under the theme ‘Health Workforce for Better Women’s Health’, provides a timely platform for these shared commitments.”

Pathfinder International, serving as Lead Technical Partner, is supporting programme design, technical content, strategic partnerships, and efforts to connect political leadership, financing and country-led implementation, including practical follow-up beyond the Summit.

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Highlighting the broader vision of WHAS, Dr. Adanna Steinacker, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health, noted:

“For too long, women’s health has been treated as a secondary concern or viewed narrowly through a single stage of life. WHAS changes that paradigm, bringing African governments, capital, and innovators together to back women’s health across the entire life course as a core pillar of our continent’s social and economic future.”

Structured around three enduring pillars: Innovation, Financing, and Delivery, WHAS 2026 will focus on strengthening the frontline and specialist health workforce required to deliver quality care to women and girls at every stage of life. WHAS will seek to secure an initial set of country and institutional commitments, including accelerated action on neglected gynaecological conditions, while establishing an enduring framework for African-led collaboration and post-summit accountability.

Event : Women’s Health Africa Summit (WHAS) 2026

Date : Tuesday, 1 December 2026

Time : 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM WAT

Venue : State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Nigeria

Theme : Health Workforce for Better Women’s Health

Co - Hosts : Federal Republic of Nigeria and United Republic of Tanzania

Lead Technical Partner : Pathfinder International

Related milestones: Joint Roadmap Dialogue, Addis Ababa, 24 November 2026; Political and Delivery Dialogue at WHAS, Abuja, 1 December 2026

For more information and for partnerships, visit womenshealthafricasummit.com

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About the Women’s Health Africa Summit (WHAS)

The Women’s Health Africa Summit (WHAS) is a Nigeria-led, African-owned continental platform dedicated to advancing women’s health across the life course. Built on the three pillars of Innovation, Financing, and Delivery, WHAS brings together governments, political leaders, financing institutions, innovators, and delivery partners to strengthen health systems, mobilise domestic and international capital, and accelerate equitable access to quality healthcare for women across Africa.

Media & accreditation enquiries: Accredited press details and media briefing schedules will be issued via the WHAS Media Centre.

Press contact: YD Company yd@yettyd.com

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