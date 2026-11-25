Joan Laporta reacted to Florentino Perez's fresh attacks against Barcelona.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has fired back at Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Pérez, accusing the Spanish capital club of using the Negreira case to distract from a two-year trophy drought and plans to sell part of the club.

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Speaking in Azerbaijan ahead of Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash against Sabah in Baku today, November 25, Laporta dismissed Pérez's latest remarks while the Catalan side sit top of LALIGA on 36 points, three clear of Real Madrid.

What Laporta said

Laporta's response follows renewed public criticism from Pérez, who used Real Madrid's recent General Assembly to question Spanish refereeing standards and attack Barcelona over historical payments to former refereeing official José María Enríquez Negreira.

Rather than engaging directly with the sporting allegations, Laporta targeted Real Madrid's on-pitch struggles and internal corporate restructuring proposals.

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"Real Madrid haven't won anything in two years, and on top of that they're thinking about selling part of the club," Laporta said.

He urged Pérez to address Real Madrid's own supporters regarding the club's direction instead of repeatedly targeting their rivals.

"What they should do is provide explanations and explain their project... instead of spending their time talking about us," he added.

The Negreira dossier and legal battle

Real Madrid have led institutional opposition against Barcelona since Spanish prosecutors launched an investigation in 2023 into payments totalling roughly €7.3 million made between 2001 and 2018 to companies linked to Enríquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

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Breaking a long-standing institutional truce between Spain's two largest clubs, Real Madrid formally joined the court proceedings as a private prosecutor and submitted a lengthy dossier to UEFA compiling match footage, statistical comparisons, and refereeing appointments from that period.

While UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors opened an investigation in 2023 before provisionally admitting Barcelona to European competition pending the outcome of domestic judicial proceedings, Pérez has continued to raise the case at club assemblies and public forums.

Barcelona, who maintain the payments were solely for independent technical scouting reports on match officials, have initiated legal action against Pérez and Real Madrid over public statements linking the club to sporting corruption.

Madrid's trophy drought and ownership debate

Since Real Madrid lifted LALIGA and the UEFA Champions League in 2023/24, Barcelona have won back-to-back LALIGA titles in 2024/25 and 2025/26, alongside the 2024/25 Copa del Rey and the 2025 Supercopa de España, leaving their rivals without a major domestic or European trophy across two full seasons.

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Off the pitch, Pérez has also drawn scrutiny from Real Madrid members over proposals to alter the club's corporate structure by allowing external investors to acquire a minority stake in a newly created commercial subsidiary.