Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Dorgu hits 97th-minute equaliser to save Carrick's job
Manchester United arrived here with a minor boost after the comeback win against Roma in midweek.
🏁 The points are shared at Old Trafford after a dramatic finale. https://t.co/P1HyyEVwTK— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026
However, the reality was entirely different. Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside four minutes.
Alysson opened the scoring in the first minute before Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0 shortly afterwards. Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha.
United continued their recovery and equalised just before half-time when Youri Tielemans finished a cut-back from Noussair Mazraoui against his former club. Any momentum was short-lived.
Early in the second half, Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson, allowing John McGinn to restore Villa’s lead from the penalty spot.
Five minutes later, Leon Goretzka tapped home from close range after defensive chaos involving Leny Yoro to make it 4-2.
United refused to fold. Joshua Zirkzee reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time before Dorgu, who had come off the bench, scrambled home the equaliser in the 97th minute to spark wild scenes at Old Trafford.