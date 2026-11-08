Man Utd vs Aston Villa: Dorgu hits 97th-minute equaliser to save Carrick's job

Patrick Dorgu scored a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser as Manchester United fought back to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, potentially saving Michael Carrick’s job for now.

Manchester United arrived here with a minor boost after the comeback win against Roma in midweek.

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🏁 The points are shared at Old Trafford after a dramatic finale. https://t.co/P1HyyEVwTK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 8, 2026

However, the reality was entirely different. Villa raced into a two-goal lead inside four minutes.

Alysson opened the scoring in the first minute before Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0 shortly afterwards. Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 16th minute after Boubacar Kamara fouled Matheus Cunha.

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United continued their recovery and equalised just before half-time when Youri Tielemans finished a cut-back from Noussair Mazraoui against his former club. Any momentum was short-lived.

Early in the second half, Diogo Dalot fouled Alysson, allowing John McGinn to restore Villa’s lead from the penalty spot.

Five minutes later, Leon Goretzka tapped home from close range after defensive chaos involving Leny Yoro to make it 4-2.