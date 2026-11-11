New Era at Old Trafford! Man Utd agree deal for Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United are finalising a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Argentine, currently in charge of the United States national team, has emerged as the clear frontrunner to replace Michael Carrick.

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Personal terms with Pochettino’s representatives have been ironed out and no major issues are expected.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United finalising deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino if ultimate decision made to replace Michael Carrick. 54yo lined up & terms being done with camp. #MUFC yet to contact US but straight-forward should plan proceed @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/YTEGRxbVpF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 11, 2026

United have not yet formally contacted US Soccer, but the process is described as straightforward if the club proceeds with the change.

Pochettino’s contract with the Americans, extended after the 2026 World Cup, contains a release clause valued at around $10 million (£7.5 million).

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United are prepared to pay that fee and also compensate for key members of his coaching staff. The move remains contingent on the final decision to dismiss Carrick.

Club executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are meeting co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to ratify the change.

Carrick, who only signed a permanent two-year deal in the summer, has overseen a disastrous start that has left United in the relegation zone.

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Pochettino has previously held talks with United on multiple occasions and is understood to be ready to take the job.

The 54-year-old is expected to bring long-time assistants Jesús Pérez and Miki D’Agostino with him should the appointment be confirmed.