Maltina is redefining the power of nourishment through science

Nigeria's leading malt drink, Maltina, has announced a landmark Special Edition of its nationwide Nourishment Tour, set for May 26, 2026, as the brand accelerates its mission to nourish one million young minds nationwide.

Bringing together 50 schools for the largest single activation of the tour yet, the Special Edition represents a powerful new chapter in a movement that is redefining how Nigeria's next generation understands nourishment, science, and learning.

The Special Edition, set to bring together thousands of students in one of the largest editions of the tour yet, reflects Maltina’s growing commitment to helping young Nigerians better understand the connection between nourishment, science, learning, and development.

At the heart of this initiative is a growing concern around how children understand nutrition today

At the heart of this initiative is a growing concern around how children understand nutrition today. Across many communities, misinformation continues to shape perceptions of nourishment, with many children believing that vitamins and nutrients primarily come from pharmacy shelves rather than from the foods and drinks they consume every day.

And with most schools lacking access to practical, hands-on science education, children rarely get the opportunity to see — and truly understand — the science of nourishment. The Nourishment Tour exists to close both gaps.

Through the Maltina Nourishment Tour, Maltina is addressing the gap by redefining the power of nourishment through science

Through the Maltina Nourishment Tour, Maltina is addressing the gap by redefining the power of nourishment through science - students will step into the world of discovery, participating in guided STEM experiments and collaborative activities that make nutrition education tangible, memorable, and exciting.

By demonstrating the science behind what they eat and drink, the tour transforms abstract concepts into lived experience: helping young Nigerians understand how proper nourishment directly fuels their ability to think clearly, stay energised, learn actively, and grow into their fullest potential.

This milestone moment comes as Maltina marks 50 years of nourishing generations of Nigerians — five decades built on the belief that true happiness must be nourished. The Special Edition is the most visible expression yet of Maltina's evolution: from providing nourishment to shaping nutrition education to building a lasting legacy of healthier, smarter young minds.

This milestone moment comes as Maltina marks 50 years of nourishing generations of Nigerians

Speaking on the upcoming event, Elohor Olumide-Awe, Head, Non-Alcoholic Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries Plc, said, "Across Nigeria, there are two gaps we are determined to close. The first is the nourishment gap — children who don't yet understand that the vitamins and nutrients their bodies need come from what they eat and drink every day, not from a pharmacy shelf. The second is the science gap — the reality that most children never get to experience learning through doing. The Maltina Nourishment Tour Special Edition brings our answer to both. By using hands-on STEM experiments to teach the science of nourishment, we are making nutrition education practical, engaging, and real — sparking the kind of curiosity that changes how children think, learn, and make choices for life. This is what Maltina has always stood for: nourishment that goes beyond the functional to support the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of every young Nigerian. As we mark 50 years, we are not just celebrating a legacy — we are building one, nourishing minds and sharing happiness at a scale that will be felt for generations to come."

As anticipation builds around the Special Edition, schools, educators, parents, and communities across the country continue to engage with the movement, reinforcing Maltina’s role as a brand committed to meaningful nourishment, learning, and youth development on a scale.

Schools can continue to participate in the Maltina Nourishment Tour by visiting maltina.nbplc.com for more information.