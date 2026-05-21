The USTDA is facilitating the deployment of 1,500 base stations across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire to bring reliable broadband to rural communities.

The USTDA is facilitating the deployment of 1,500 base stations across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire to bring reliable broadband to rural communities.

US to support deployment of 1,500 mobile base stations in Nigeria and three African countries

The US Trade and Development Agency plans to support the deployment of 1,500 mobile base stations across Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Côte d’Ivoire to improve internet access in underserved communities.

The USTDA plans to support the deployment of 1,500 mobile communication base stations across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The project will use technology from U.S.-based Vanu Inc. to improve internet and voice services in underserved and off-grid communities.

A feasibility study will assess regulations, infrastructure and financing options for the telecom rollout across the four countries.

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The United States Trade and Development Agency has announced plans to support the rollout of about 1,500 mobile communication base stations across Nigeria, Benin, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire as part of efforts to improve internet access in underserved communities across West Africa.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the agency said the project would deploy wireless infrastructure developed by U.S.-based Vanu Inc., especially in rural and off-grid areas where internet connectivity remains poor or unavailable.

USTDA Deputy Director Thomas Hardy

The initiative is expected to strengthen digital infrastructure in parts of West Africa where many communities still depend heavily on outdated 2G and 3G networks for communication and internet access.

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According to the agency, the project is also designed to expand reliable broadband services to areas that have struggled with limited telecom investment due to operational and economic challenges.

USTDA Deputy Director, Thomas Hardy, said the agency was focused on bringing trusted and affordable internet solutions to underserved communities while supporting American technology exports.

“USTDA is bringing private sector solutions to unlock widespread, affordable, trusted internet access in off-grid communities across West Africa,” Hardy said.

The statement added that the agency and its partners “are offering an alternative to insecure infrastructure while creating export opportunities that make America more prosperous.”

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The project aims to move underserved populations beyond outdated 2G and 3G networks, providing an "alternative to insecure infrastructure."

As part of the plan, the USTDA said it had funded a feasibility study for the project, which would be conducted for Vanu Côte d’Ivoire with technical support from Georgia-based Vernonburg Group LLC.

The study is expected to examine the project’s commercial viability, assess telecommunications infrastructure in the four countries, review local regulatory requirements and develop a financing framework for the large-scale deployment of the base stations.

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A comprehensive feasibility study is underway to assess regulatory requirements and financial viability across the four participating nations.

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Chief Executive Officer of Vanu Inc., Andrew Beard, said the company’s technology was specifically built to help telecom operators provide broadband and voice services in difficult markets where connectivity is often limited.

“Vanu is proud to partner with USTDA to demonstrate how our systems enable mobile network operators in West Africa to deliver broadband Internet and voice services in some of the most economically and operationally challenging markets and prove that connectivity in these markets can be profitable, sustainable and scalable,” Beard said.

He added that the feasibility study would help attract investment into the region and speed up the deployment of secure digital infrastructure across West Africa.