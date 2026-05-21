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Ebonyi suspends two head teachers indefinitely after posting video of pupils learning on the floor

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:24 - 21 May 2026
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Ebonyi suspends two teachers for exposing classroom condition
The Ebonyi State Ministry of Education has suspended two head teachers indefinitely after a viral video showed pupils in poor classroom conditions.
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  • Ebonyi State Ministry of Education has suspended two head teachers indefinitely.

  • The action followed a viral video showing poor classroom conditions of pupils.

  • The video sparked public outrage over the state of basic education infrastructure.

  • The ministry says it has launched further investigations into the incident.

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The video, which spread widely on social media, showed pupils sitting in overcrowded conditions with inadequate furniture and a learning environment described by many viewers as unacceptable for basic education standards.

The footage triggered widespread reactions online, with Nigerians expressing concern over the state of public schools and the quality of learning infrastructure available to pupils in some parts of the country.

In response, the Ebonyi State Ministry of Education moved quickly to investigate the situation, leading to the suspension of the two head teachers in charge of the affected school.

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According to the ministry, the decision was taken to ensure accountability within the education system and to address possible lapses in supervision and management at the school level.

Officials also stated that the suspension would remain in place indefinitely while further investigations are carried out to determine the circumstances that led to the poor classroom conditions captured in the viral video.

Ebonyi state governor, Francis Nwifuru

The ministry noted that it is working to establish whether the situation was caused by negligence on the part of school administrators, inadequate resources, or broader infrastructural challenges affecting public schools in the state.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the challenges facing Nigeria’s basic education sector, particularly in rural and semi-urban communities where overcrowding and poor learning facilities are often reported.

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In many cases, social media has played a key role in exposing such conditions, prompting government intervention and disciplinary action against school officials.

The Ebonyi State government has in recent times pledged commitment to improving the education sector, including upgrading facilities and ensuring better learning environments for pupils across the state.

RELATED: Kano closes schools ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, sets sallah beak for students

However, incidents like this continue to highlight gaps in implementation and the ongoing struggle to provide adequate infrastructure in some public schools.

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The suspension of the two head teachers is expected to pave the way for a full review of the situation, while authorities work to restore proper standards in the affected school and prevent a recurrence of similar incidents in other locations.

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