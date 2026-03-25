Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary

Ramadan is a sacred season marked by fasting, prayer, reflection, and acts of kindness.

It is a time when families and communities gather daily at sunset to break their fast and reconnect through shared meals. In each sunset is a sacred pause, a moment of reflection and nourishment to the body and soul.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of its 50th year anniversary activities, Maltina marked this year’s Ramadan with a series of community-led experiences rooted in light, reflection, and togetherness under the theme ‘Nourishment fit for Ramadan’.

Maltina marks 50th anniversary with Ramadan cheer in Kano

The journey began in Kano with the brand’s first-ever Ramadan Light-Up, illuminating Kofa Nassarawa Emir Palace Road as a symbolic welcome to the holy month The evening continued with ‘The Shared Table’, a communal Iftar gathering where families, government officials, and community leaders came together to break their fast, with Maltina as a nourishing companion to the Iftar spread reflecting the spirit of intentional nourishment and shared gratitude that defines Ramadan.

Beyond Kano, Maltina also introduced ‘Iftar Moments with Maltina’, a series of short, authentic stories across Nigeria, spotlighting distinct Iftar experiences. From heartwarming iftar moments at family tables to vibrant friendship gatherings, the series highlighted how nourishment during Ramadan is expressed in different but equally meaningful ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltina marks 50th anniversary with Ramadan cheer in Kano

The brand encouraged community expression by inviting communities to share how they break their fast, with select stories amplified across its platforms and given special prizes.

Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano

“Ramadan is a season of reflection, warmth, and shared experiences. It is a time when families and communities come together each day in gratitude, breaking fast and reconnecting in meaningful ways. As Maltina marks 50 years, we remain committed to creating moments that bring people together and reflect the values that have shaped our journey over the decades. Through initiatives like the Ramadan Light-Up and The Shared Table, we are proud to continue supporting communities in ways that honour the spirit of the season and the power of shared nourishment.”

Together, the Ramadan Light-Up, Shared Table, and storytelling initiatives formed part of Maltina’s milestone year, reflecting a journey shaped by nourishment, unity, and shared moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maltina brought lights, warmth, and shared iftar moments to Kano this Ramadan in its 50th Anniversary