Relatives of Gloria English and Jean Mims stand outside Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana, demanding answers over an alleged body mix-up

Relatives of Gloria English and Jean Mims stand outside Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana, demanding answers over an alleged body mix-up

Family says they're '90% sure' they buried and cremated the wrong grandmother after mortuary mix-up

Two Louisiana families face a devastating ordeal after Heavenly Gates Funeral Home allegedly mixed up the bodies of Gloria English and Jean Mims. With one body now cremated, state authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Two Louisiana families believe a funeral home mixed up the bodies of their elderly relatives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One family says they were "90 percent sure" they buried and mourned the wrong grandmother.

The body was later cremated, making it impossible to confirm the person's identity through DNA testing.

Authorities have opened an investigation while the family is demanding the funeral home be shut down and those responsible prosecuted.

Losing a loved one is already painful. Now imagine finding out the person you cried over, prayed for and buried may not have even been your family member.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That's the nightmare two families in Louisiana, United States, are currently dealing with after a funeral home allegedly mixed up the bodies of two elderly women.

The families of Gloria English, 83, and Jean Mims, 78, believe a shocking error at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport may have led to one family holding a funeral for the wrong person, while the other family's loved one mysteriously disappeared.

According to local reports, Gloria English's family became suspicious during her open-casket funeral. They insisted the woman lying in the casket didn't look like their grandmother.

"They basically assured us that that was her, even though we told them then that we didn't feel like that was her," granddaughter Treasha English said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jean Mims, 78, posed with her loved ones before she lost her battle with cancer

At around the same time, Jean Mims' family was desperately trying to find her body after it seemingly vanished from the same funeral home.

After both families compared photos, they began to suspect the woman buried as Gloria English was actually Jean Mims.

"I've seen a picture of this lady in the casket, and it looks a whole lot like my sister," Mims' sister, Marie Cooper-Johnson, said.

"Her cheek bones, her nose, her hands. … I'm about ninety percent sure."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Relatives of Gloria English gathered around her casket but later suspected the body inside was not their grandmother.

According to Cooper-Johnson, Mims died after battling cancer. Her daughters reportedly watched hospital staff place her body into the funeral home's van. However, they noticed another wrapped body was already inside the vehicle and now suspect the bodies may have been switched while they were being unloaded.

The situation became even more heartbreaking because the body buried during Gloria English's funeral was later cremated.

That creates another painful possibility: if the families are correct, then Jean Mims — who was strongly against cremation during her lifetime — may have been cremated by mistake.

Even worse, there is now no way to carry out DNA tests or other examinations to confirm the identity because the body has already been cremated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funeral home reportedly told Mims' family it had no record of her body and initially suggested she may have been mistakenly cremated.

Following public outrage, Heavenly Gates Funeral Home released a statement apologising for the distress caused and said it had begun an internal investigation. However, it stopped short of admitting that the bodies had been switched.

The Louisiana State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors has since confirmed it received complaints about the incident and is investigating what happened.

READ ALSO: Thanksgiving football match ends in tragedy as fan is shot dead during halftime in New Jersey

For Cooper-Johnson, the issue goes beyond an apology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Describing her sister as a loving great-grandmother who always encouraged peace, she said:

"She was all about love. I'm the fighter. She would tell me, 'Don't fight.' But in this situation, she would tell me, fight. 'Fight!'"

She added:

"I want [Heavenly Gates] shut down. I want those people who were negligent prosecuted. I'm gonna fight this until we get to the bitter end. … I want the corner brick on that building as a memorial to my sister."