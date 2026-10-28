Mr Eazi claims Chelsea wanted to sign him before Mikel Obi, says he chose music instead

Nigerian music star Mr Eazi revealed in a radio interview that Chelsea once considered signing him alongside John Obi Mikel, jokingly claiming he stepped aside to pursue music and let Mikel shine in West London.

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi claims Chelsea considered signing him around the time John Obi Mikel was linked with the club.

He says he chose to pursue music instead, joking that Mikel had no musical talent while he believed he could succeed as an artiste.

The singer also spoke about stepping back from the spotlight and allowing other musicians to shine after making money from his career.

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Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has claimed that Chelsea once considered signing him before the Premier League club eventually secured the services of former Super Eagles midfielder John Obi Mikel.

The singer made the claim during an interview with Beat FM, where he recalled an alleged opportunity to join the English club around the time Mikel was also linked with a move there.

According to Mr Eazi, he chose to pursue music instead, believing he had a better chance of making a career in the industry than Mikel.

“Chelsea Football Club approached me to sign before Mikel Obi when we were at the same academy, but I turned them down because I knew I could do music, while my friend Mikel only wanted to play football. So I allowed him to shine.”



—Mr Eazi pic.twitter.com/ojw8nU7glA — carter🌚 (@carter8f) October 27, 2026

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"They were gonna sign me. So it was like me and Mikel Obi," he said.

Explaining why he stepped aside, the singer joked that Mikel did not have the talent to become a musician, while he believed he could succeed in music.

"I just thought that Mikel Obi is not, he doesn't have talent as a musician. But I can do that. So I let Mikel go to Chelsea," he added.

Mr Eazi then connected the story to his current approach to the music industry, suggesting that he was willing to take a step back and allow other artistes to enjoy the spotlight after making money from his career.

"So with this, with the music too, I had to, like, step back, go make a couple billions and then let other people shine," he said.

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John Obi Mikel.

He also brought up fellow Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez, jokingly describing him as a great philosopher because of the message, "Let your brother shine."

Mr Eazi repeated the phrase while explaining his decision to give other artistes room to shine.

Mikel eventually joined Chelsea in 2006 and spent 11 years at the club, winning major honours including two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

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