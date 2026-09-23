5 things to expect at LOGOS & heART 2.0

Lagos is no stranger to creative events, but every now and then, one comes along with a combination you do not see every day.

LOGOS & heART 2.0 is returning for its second edition, bringing together theatre, visual art, music, thought-provoking conversations, and some of Nigeria's finest Christian creative talents for a full day of entertainment and expression.

This year's edition takes place on Saturday, October 10, at the Main Auditorium, UNILAG, with the theme, "A Foolish Old Story." The event will revisit a familiar story and explore it through different creative expressions, giving audiences plenty to see, hear, and engage with.

Whether you are a theatre lover, an art enthusiast, a creative, or simply looking for an inspiring and enriching way to spend your weekend, here are five things to expect from this year's event.

1. A Stage Play Worth Experiencing

If you enjoy live theatre, this is one performance to add to your calendar. A compelling stage play will bring this year's theme to life, using storytelling and dynamic performances to present a familiar story from a fresh perspective.

Rather than simply watching another retelling, audiences can expect an immersive experience filled with emotion, creativity, and the unique energy that comes from seeing a story unfold live on stage. Whether you're a longtime theatre enthusiast or a first-time attendee, the production promises moments that will entertain, challenge, and inspire.

2. Art Exhibition

There will also be plenty to discover beyond the stage. The art exhibition will showcase a collection of visual works inspired by this year's theme, giving artists the opportunity to interpret and communicate familiar stories through their own creative lens.

The exhibition will offer visitors a chance to engage with the theme differently. If you enjoy discovering emerging talent or exploring fresh perspectives on familiar ideas, this is one experience worth taking the time to explore.

3. A Keynote from Your Favourite Christian Creative

LOGOS & heART 2.0 will also feature a keynote session from a leading Christian creative, offering fresh insights into the intersection of creativity, purpose, and faith.

The session will provide an opportunity to hear firsthand from someone navigating the creative industry while remaining grounded in their Christian convictions. Whether you are a creative professional, an aspiring artist, or simply curious about the role of faith in creative expression, the conversation promises valuable perspectives and practical takeaways.

4. Thought-Provoking Panel Conversations

There is more to LOGOS & heART 2.0 than performances and exhibitions.

Interactive panel sessions will bring Christian creatives and audiences together for engaging conversations on creativity, culture, faith, and the realities of creating in today's world. These discussions will explore the opportunities, challenges, and experiences that shape the creative journey, offering insights that resonate with both established professionals and emerging talents.

Expect diverse perspectives, meaningful dialogue, and the chance to hear directly from people who are actively shaping the creative landscape.

5. Network with Fellow Creatives

And, of course, no creative gathering is complete without the opportunity to connect with people.

With artists, performers, filmmakers, musicians, writers, and other creatives expected to attend, the networking sessions will give guests the chance to build meaningful connections, exchange ideas, and perhaps meet their next collaborator.

If you are looking for something a little different on October 10, this might be one to have on your Lagos event calendar.

Ready to experience it all? Secure your spot today and join a community of Christian creatives, storytellers, artists, and culture enthusiasts for a day of inspiration, conversation, and unforgettable experiences.

Don't wait until the last minute. Register now to reserve your place and be part of the experience.

Attendance is free, but registration is required for entry.