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Award-winning producer names newborn daughter after singer Ayra Starr

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:21 - 23 September 2026
Producer Slikk Muzic and newborn, Ayra Starr Offord
Multiple Grammy-winning producer and author Slikk Muzic has named his newborn daughter after Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.
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  • Grammy-winning producer Slikk Muzic names newborn daughter Ayra Starr Offord after Nigerian singer

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  • Ayra Starr reacts after Grammy-winning producer names newborn daughter after her

  • The newborn, Ayra Starr Offord, was born on September 21, 2026.

The producer took to his Instagram page to celebrate the arrival of his daughter while revealing that he had chosen to name her after the ‘Rush’ hitmaker.

Slikk Muzic shared pictures of himself with the newborn and expressed excitement over her birth. He also revealed that naming his daughter after Ayra Starr was a decision he was proud of.

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“Ayra Starr Offord. 09.21.26. Daddy loves you for life,” he captioned the picture.

The post caught Ayra Starr’s attention, with the singer sharing the pictures on her Instagram page.

Her repost appeared to delight the producer, who returned to the platform to thank the singer for acknowledging his daughter.

“Ayra Starr, thank you for reposting my daughter!! I'm honored. Let's go!!” he wrote.

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Known for her hit songs and distinctive style, Ayra Starr has become one of the prominent names in the new generation of Nigerian music.

For Slikk Muzic, however, his admiration for the singer has now taken on a more personal meaning as her name becomes part of his daughter’s identity.

The newborn, Ayra Starr Offord, was born on September 21, 2026.

Read Next: Ayra Starr's sister shows off new Benz weeks after area boys mistook her for the singer and damaged her car

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