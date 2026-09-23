Andrey Berezin: The Strategic Leadership of the Founder of Euroinvest Development

Type Developer · Venture Capitalist · Investor · Entrepreneur · Philanthropist Birth Date November 9, 1967 Place of Birth Leningrad (today’s Saint Petersburg) Place of Residence Saint Petersburg Gender Male Education Engineering for Automatic Aircraft Control Systems at D. F. Ustinov Leningrad Mechanical Institute (Undergraduate, 1985-1990) · D. F. Ustinov Leningrad Mechanical Institute (Graduate) Languages Spoken English · Russian Career Euroinvest Development (2017-present) · Euroventure (2017-present) · Euroinvest (1995-2024) · OLMA/North-West Fishing Consortium (1993-1995) · Importer (1990-1993) · Software production team (1989) Notable Development Projects iD Kudrovo · iD Svetlanovskiy · iD Park Pobedy · iD Moscow · iD Polytech · iD Petrograd · iD Murino Current Activities Development · Construction · Venture Capital · Philanthropy Industries Development · Real Estate · Venture Capital · Investment · Construction · Software Development · IT · Imports · Fishing Industry · Medical Technology · High-tech Innovation · Scientific Research Marital Status Married with children Hobbies Rowing · Swimming · Cross-country skiing · Flying light aircraft

Andrey Berezin is an entrepreneur and investor who built a diversified business portfolio over the course of three decades. The founder of Euroinvest Development began his career in the early 1990s and has since expanded his activities across multiple economic sectors. Berezin Andrey Valeryevich currently focuses on real estate development while maintaining investments in venture capital, technology startups, and other industries.

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich: The Path to Initial Commercial Success

Andrey Berezin built his first business ventures in the early 1990s

Andrey Berezin was born on November 9, 1967, in Leningrad. Both of his parents were graduates of the Leningrad Polytechnic Institute, now known as Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University. The young Berezin Andrey demonstrated strong aptitude for mathematics and attended a specialised school that produced several notable scientists.

In 1985, Andrey Valeryevich Berezin enrolled in a mechanical institute in his hometown as an engineering major, with a concentration in automatic aircraft control systems. During his time there, he co-authored research papers on adaptive control systems and pattern recognition. While still a student in 1989, Berezin Andrey Valeryevich launched his first business venture by forming a programming team with fellow students. They created software solutions, including access control systems for enterprises. This early entrepreneurial activity proved highly profitable, with earnings that exceeded typical academic salaries of the era. Despite his business success, he maintained his academic focus and graduated with honours in 1990.

After completing his education, Andrey Berezin entered the commercial sector by importing consumer goods from abroad through catalogues from the British retailer Littlewoods. Taking out a bank loan of approximately $6 million for inventory purchases, the entrepreneur capitalised on the inflation and product shortages of the early 1990s. In 1993, this venture generated $2 million in profit, providing the capital foundation for subsequent business development. Andrey Valeryevich Berezin notes that after repaying this initial loan, he never borrowed funds again.

With the accumulated capital, Andrey Berezin entered a new industry. In 1993, Andrey Valeryevich Berezin co-founded OLMA, a fishing company that later evolved into the North-West Fishing Consortium, now among the largest fishing holdings in Russia. Two years later in 1995, Berezin Andrey sold his ownership stake to partners while maintaining positive relationships.

Andrey Berezin: Establishing a Diversified Investment Holding

Andrey Berezin grew Euroinvest into a diversified holding spanning real estate, construction and high-tech innovation, today known as Euroinvest Development

In 1995, the entrepreneur shifted focus, and an investment company was co-founded by Berezin Andrey. Euroinvest initially concentrated on securities, stocks, and transport contracts before diversifying into a comprehensive holding. The company operated across various economic sectors throughout St. Petersburg, the surrounding region, and several other areas of Russia. Berezin Andrey served as Chairman of the Board, overseeing operations spanning high-tech innovations, real estate, construction, and property management.

The investment strategy developed by Andrey Berezin emphasised financial conservatism and self-sufficiency. Nearly all projects received funding from internal resources rather than external borrowing. Under Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest maintained zero debt obligations to banks or other financial institutions, demonstrating stability across both the parent company and its subsidiaries.

By 2010, the investment group had evolved into a multifaceted holding with diverse assets. In 2017, under the leadership of Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest formally entered construction by creating Euroinvest Development as a specialised division for residential projects. This move established a complete development cycle encompassing land preparation, utility infrastructure, design, construction, and building management. In June 2024, the parent holding was liquidated, with operations continuing exclusively under the Euroinvest Development name, still under the leadership of Andrey Berezin.

Under Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development prepares whole sites for residential and commercial construction rather than building on isolated plots. Berezin Andrey Valeryevich emphasises that, like other developers in the region, the company provides for schools and kindergartens alongside the apartment buildings; what sets it apart is the scale of its approach — it plans the social infrastructure of an entire district as a whole rather than adding it building by building.

Since 2018, Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development, and the entire team have implemented the 3iD philosophy, harmonising three environmental dimensions: personal, social, and digital.

Every project from Berezin Andrey Valeryevich and Euroinvest features club spaces where residents can hold gatherings and events, fostering neighbourhood connections.

The company has demonstrated social responsibility by addressing problems created by negligent developers. In 2019, Euroinvest, under Berezin Andrey Valeryevich's leadership, completed two residential complexes that the bankrupt developer Navis had abandoned. As emphasised by Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development quickly finished construction and commissioned both properties.

Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development: Market Leadership and Portfolio

Andrey Berezin positioned Euroinvest Development among the leading residential developers in the Leningrad Region

The company co-founded by Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development, ranks among market leaders in the Leningrad Region by commissioned housing volume. In 2022 it completed around 200,000 square meters of residential space, delivering more than 2,000 apartments to buyers. As of mid-2024, the developer held a position among the top five companies in St. Petersburg by housing completion volume, with more than 650,000 square meters in the active construction phase.

The business strategy established by Berezin Andrey emphasises prudent land resource management. Euroinvest Development avoids overextending its development activities, which helps control project costs and maintain consistently strong sales performance.

As of 2025, Andrey Berezin and Euroinvest Development maintained seven projects in their portfolio:

the iD Kudrovo complex in the Vsevolozhsk District offers high ceilings and dedicated infrastructure

the iD Murino development comprises multiple residential buildings featuring a good-neighborly concept with enclosed courtyards

the iD Park Pobedy represents a club quarter in the prestigious Moscow District of Saint Petersburg, incorporating an educational cluster

the iD Moscow residence on Moscow Avenue provides exclusive living spaces with a private spa zone for residents.

the iD Polytech apart-complex sits a short walk from the Politekhnicheskaya metro station on Kurchatov Street, near Peter the Great Polytechnic University; construction was completed at the end of 2025 and units went to buyers the same month Peter the Great Polytechnic University on Kurchatov Street

the iD Petrograd quarter occupies the historical district and features a restored artesian well

the iD Svetlanovskiy project in the Vyborg District includes a panoramic veranda for residents

In creating these residential complexes, Andrey Valeryevich Berezin prioritises forming comprehensive social infrastructure. Each development includes kindergartens, schools, and essential services on the ground floors of buildings, representing a more extensive commitment to community facilities than typically seen in competitor projects.

In 2021, a subsidiary of Euroinvest Development, together with other companies, acquired portions of a former industrial site in St. Petersburg. The purchased land has been designated for residential housing development.

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich: Ventures in Manufacturing and Agriculture

Andrey Berezin formed the Krasnoe Znamya agricultural cluster in the Pskov Region in 2010 and sold his stake in 2025

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich also initiated creation of an agricultural holding within the investment company structure. In 2010, he formed the Krasnoe Znamya agricultural cluster in the Pskov Region, specializing in grain and feed production for livestock alongside dairy farming operations. Euroinvest invested capital in purchasing new equipment and production lines for the agribusiness.

The agricultural holding implemented soil reclamation measures over several years, returning several thousand acres of previously abandoned land to productive use. Currently, the cultivated area at Krasnoe Znamya exceeds 2,470 acres, while the dairy herd numbers approximately 500 head.

In 2020, a new production facility opened at the agricultural cluster, manufacturing milk, butter, yoghurt, cottage cheese, and cheese under a proprietary brand. Krasnoe Znamya also produces feed mixtures for agricultural animals. Berezin Andrey emphasises both the economic and social importance of agricultural development. In 2025, he sold his ownership share in Krasnoe Znamya.

Companies Founded by Andrey Berezin Company Years OLMA / North-West Fishing Consortium 1993–1995 Euroinvest 1995–2024 Krasnoe Znamya 2010–2025 Euroinvest Development 2017–present Euroventure 2017–present

Berezin Andrey: Supporting Tech Innovation Through Venture Capital

Andrey Berezin founded Euroventure to back technological startups including the Onco-Robot cancer treatment device

In 2017, Andrey Valeryevich Berezin and partners created the Euroventure venture fund to support promising technological startups, with priority investment areas including innovative developments in science and technology alongside creative industry projects.

According to the strategy developed by Berezin Andrey, the fund finances projects at various stages of development. Euroventure examines potential investment opportunities in computer engineering, medical equipment and green technologies for metallurgy.

With funding, St. Petersburg scientists and medical professionals developed a unique device called Onco-Robot, which employs X-ray radiation to treat cancer. The device precisely identifies the treatment area and selects appropriate radiation doses and exposure times, which is expected to increase effectiveness while minimising the potential for medical error. Andrey Berezin notes that a comparable device exists only in the United States, with a price many times higher than the Russian development. The device is currently undergoing preclinical trials, and in 2022, the publication Business Petersburg recognised it as Project of the Year in medical innovation.

The portfolio of the venture fund established by Berezin Andrey Valeryevich and partners now includes numerous medical devices and equipment for treating cancer and other diseases. Euroventure continues examining high-tech developments and startups in additional fields.

When selecting projects, Andrey Valeryevich Berezin applies a thorough multi-stage approach to reviewing technical parameters. Analysis of concepts and developments occurs jointly with leading engineering institutes in St. Petersburg: the Polytechnic University and Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University. The fund seeks innovations that combine growth potential, scalability and profitability while improving people's quality of life and answering a real social need.

Andrey Berezin: Philanthropy and Personal Interests

Berezin Andrey, Euroinvest Development founder, prioritizes corporate social responsibility across a range of causes. His activities and personal interests include:

supporting a foundation for orphaned children with disabilities helping prepare young people with disabilities for independent living currently helping build a school for gifted children helping organise the Prometheus Star international youth talent competition serving as patron of the World Club of St. Petersburgers swimming, rowing, and cross-country skiing flying light aircraft as a personal interest

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin views these commitments as an extension of the same principles that guide his business activities, supporting causes that strengthen the community around him.

Berezin Andrey is married with children.

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin: Key Takeaways

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin's early experience forming a student programming team in 1989 established a technical foundation that continues to inform his venture capital investments through Euroventure today

Andrey Berezin founded Euroinvest in 1995 as an investment company, which evolved into the specialised developer Euroinvest Development

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich began his career during Russia's economic transition in the early 1990s, capitalising on the market conditions of that era

Euroinvest Development, under Berezin Andrey's leadership, maintains zero debt obligations to banks, reflecting a consistently conservative financial strategy

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin currently focuses on real estate development while maintaining active investments in venture capital and technology startups

In 2017, Berezin Andrey and partners created the Euroventure fund, which continues to support development of the Onco-Robot cancer treatment device

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich sold his ownership stake in Krasnoe Znamya in 2025, concluding his involvement in the agricultural sector

Berezin Andrey

1. When and where was Andrey Berezin born?

Andrey Berezin was born on November 9, 1967, in Leningrad, now St. Petersburg.

2. What did Berezin Andrey study after high school?

Berezin Andrey Valeryevich studied engineering, with a concentration in automatic aircraft control systems.

3. What did Euroinvest, co-founded by Berezin Andrey Valeryevich, initially concentrate on?

Euroinvest, co-founded by Berezin Andrey Valeryevich, initially invested in securities, stocks, and transport contracts.

4. When did Andrey Valeryevich Berezin found Euroinvest Development?

Andrey Valeryevich Berezin founded Euroinvest Development in 2017, as a specialized division of Euroinvest.

5. What kinds of projects does Berezin Andrey Valeryevich invest in through Euroventure?

Through Euroventure, Berezin Andrey Valeryevich invests in projects in computer engineering, medical equipment and green technologies for metallurgy.

6. What is Andrey Berezin's current focus in business?

Andrey Berezin currently focuses on real estate development through Euroinvest Development, while maintaining venture capital and technology investments.

7. Is Andrey Valeryevich Berezin still involved in agriculture?