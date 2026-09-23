Enugu police investigate the apartment where a man allegedly kills his girlfriend after an argument over HIV infection claims

Enugu police investigate the apartment where a man allegedly kills his girlfriend after an argument over HIV infection claims

"Who gave who HIV?" Argument ends in tragedy as Enugu man allegedly kills girlfriend

A 30-year-old Enugu man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend after they argued over who infected the other with HIV. Police say he hid her body in his apartment toilet before neighbours discovered it.

Okpara Emmanuel, 30, was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Chinyere, in Enugu.

Police said the argument was over allegations of who infected the other with HIV.

The suspect allegedly struck her with a pestle and hid her body inside the toilet of his apartment.

Neighbours reportedly discovered the decomposing body after noticing a foul odour, leading to his arrest.

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A heated argument over who allegedly infected the other with HIV has ended in tragedy in Enugu State after a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend and hiding her body inside the toilet of his apartment.

The suspect, identified as Okpara Emmanuel, was arrested by the Enugu State Police Command after neighbours reportedly discovered the decomposing body of the woman in his apartment at Olympic Layout in Enugu.

According to the command's spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, operatives of the Awkunanaw Division re-arrested Emmanuel at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday after an angry crowd caught him and attempted to attack him.

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Police said preliminary findings showed that the suspect allegedly killed the victim, identified only as Chinyere, on September 19.

Police officers arrested the suspect after rescuing him from an angry mob in the Olympic Layout area of Enugu.

Ndukwe said the suspect allegedly wrapped her body in nylon before locking it inside the toilet in an attempt to hide the crime.

However, the plan reportedly fell apart after neighbours noticed a strong smell coming from the apartment.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect allegedly killed the victim on September 19, wrapped her remains in a nylon and locked them inside the toilet of his apartment.

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“The offensive odour of the decomposing body subsequently attracted neighbours, who forced the door open and apprehended him before the arrival of the police,” the statement said.

During interrogation, Emmanuel allegedly admitted to killing Chinyere, telling investigators that they had argued over allegations of who infected the other with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

According to police, the argument became violent and he allegedly struck her on the head with a pestle.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that the incident followed an argument between him and the deceased over allegations of who infected the other with Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

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“He further stated that, during the argument, he struck the deceased on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death, and subsequently wrapped and dumped her remains inside the toilet,” Ndukwe said.

The woman's body has since been moved to a mortuary for preservation and an autopsy, while police continue efforts to identify and contact her family.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Giwa, has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out a thorough investigation into the case.

Police said Emmanuel will be charged to court once investigations are completed.

The command also advised Nigerians, especially young women, to always let trusted friends or family members know where they are going and be careful when visiting or spending time with people.

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