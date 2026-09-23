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WATCH: Primary school boy who went missing rescued 24 hours after flood swept him away

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 20:27 - 23 September 2026
Primary school boy who went missing rescued 24 hours after flood swept him away
A young boy, Success, has been rescued from a deep ditch after he was reportedly swept away by flooding in Enugu State.
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  • Primary school boy rescued alive 24 hours after flood swept him away in Enugu

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  • Video captures emotional moment the missing boy was pulled from a ditch after surviving the flood

  • Residents celebrate as missing primary school boy Success is rescued alive after 24 hours in deep ditch

Videos posted online by Facebook user Uche Nwora captured the moment the young boy was rescued alive, about 24 hours after he went missing.

In one of the videos, residents gathered around the ditch as the boy was pulled to safety. The people at the scene could be heard celebrating his rescue and thanking God that he survived the ordeal.

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The incident reportedly occurred in a rural community in Enugu State, although details about the boy’s identity, age and the circumstances surrounding the incident remained unclear at the time of reporting.

RELATED: Lagos residents in Oke-Ira (Ajah), Isheri North, Ajegunle, others warned to relocate as flood risk rises

The video of the rescue quickly circulated online, drawing attention to the dangers posed by flooding in communities where heavy rainfall can overwhelm roads, drainage channels and surrounding areas.

The rescue also comes amid reports of flooding across parts of southeastern Nigeria in recent days, with emergency responders involved in efforts to save people caught in floodwaters.

While further details about Success and his condition were not immediately available, the footage of his rescue has brought relief to neighbors

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