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Launch Your Future with FirstBank 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:27 - 16 June 2026
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FirstBank opens applications for 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme
Are you a young graduate ready to make your mark in the world of banking and finance?
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FirstBank has opened applications to ambitious minds across Africa with the 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme, a strategic initiative designed to nurture the next generation of leaders.

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What the Programme is About

The Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme is FirstBank’s graduate talent development initiative aimed at attracting, developing and retaining exceptional graduates who will drive the bank’s long-term growth and transformation agenda.

At its core, the programme focuses on training young graduates and giving them practical work experience across different departments, so that they are ready for leadership roles later in their careers.

Through structured training, mentorship, and hands-on exposure, participants will gain the knowledge and skills to grow into future leaders within the banking and financial services industry.

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The initiative supports FirstBank’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce and strengthening its talent pipeline across Africa.

Where Will the Programme Be Held?

The 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme will run in seven African countries. You will apply to the country where you want to work.

  • Nigeria

  • DR Congo

  • Ghana

  • Guinea

  • Senegal

  • Sierra Leone

  • The Gambia

Why You Should Be A Part of It

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  • Learn fast: Gain cutting-edge knowledge in banking and finance.

  • Grow bold: Build confidence through mentorship and leadership opportunities.

  • Shape the future: Contribute to innovations that will transform African banking.

FirstBank 2026 Pan-African Graduate Trainee Programme

How to Apply

If you’ve got the curiosity and the drive to shape the future of banking across Africa, this is your shot. Take the leap and visit https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/home/careers/ to apply.

Application is ongoing and will run till 26 June 2026.

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This is your window to step into a programme that could redefine your career.

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