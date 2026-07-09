No waste bin? Lagos residents could face a ₦50,000 fine or 6 months in jail under the proposed law

Lagos residents in Agboyi-Ketu could face a ₦50,000 fine or six months in jail under a proposed law requiring every household to have a waste bin.

Agboyi-Ketu LCDA proposes mandatory waste bins for every household.

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Offenders risk a ₦50,000 fine or up to six months in jail.

The bill forms part of Lagos' wider crackdown on illegal waste disposal.

Residents of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State could soon face a ₦50,000 fine or up to six months' imprisonment if they fail to keep an approved waste bin outside their homes under a proposed environmental bye-law amendment.

The bill, currently before the council's legislative arm, seeks to strengthen environmental sanitation by making it compulsory for every household and compound in the LCDA to provide and maintain a standard waste drum or bin in front of their property.

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The proposal was presented during a public hearing held as part of the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA Legislative Week, where traditional rulers, religious leaders, market representatives and residents made contributions before the bill proceeds to the next stage.

Proposed Lagos waste law makes bins compulsory for every household

If passed, the amendment will require every residential building within the LCDA to have an approved waste bin.

Residents who fail to comply or who dump refuse in unauthorised locations could face a ₦50,000 fine or a prison sentence of up to six months.

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The proposed by-law also criminalises:

Open defecation in public places, open spaces or drainage channels.

Dumping refuse, construction materials or debris in unauthorised areas.

The council said the amendment is intended to close loopholes in existing environmental regulations and improve compliance with sanitation laws.

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Council says residents will have no excuse once the law takes effect

Agboyi-Ketu Legislative House, Rahman Ademola

Speaking during the public hearing, the Majority Leader of the Agboyi-Ketu Legislative House, Rahman Ademola, said the council plans an extensive public awareness campaign before enforcement begins.

According to him, copies of the law will be distributed to police stations, markets and Community Development Associations (CDAs) after it receives assent.

"There will be no excuse of ignorance because Agboyi-Ketu has an environmental task force that will enforce the law," Ademola said.

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The environmental task force will patrol communities, inspect residential compounds and apprehend violators.

LCDA Chairman Adetola Adunni-Abubakar also backed the proposal, saying environmental sanitation is essential to sustainable development, public health and economic growth.

If stakeholders reach a final consensus, the bill is expected to be signed into law on July 15, 2026.

Proposed bye-law aligns with Lagos' tougher environmental enforcement

Waste collection vehicle operating in Lagos.

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The Agboyi-Ketu proposal comes as Lagos State ramps up enforcement against indiscriminate waste disposal and other environmental offences.

The move follows Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's warning to residents over overflowing waste on Lagos streets .

He urged Lagosians to stop blaming the government for refuse-filled streets while ignoring their own responsibility to dispose of waste properly and pay licensed Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators.

The state government has also clarified plans for the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) after concerns that it would function as a "waste police".

To strengthen enforcement, the government recently partnered with transport unions to establish a joint environmental task force that will help identify environmental offenders and discourage illegal waste disposal across the state.

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The renewed crackdown comes amid growing complaints from Lagos residents about poor waste collection and overflowing refuse in several communities, with many blaming delayed PSP operations and mounting waste for worsening sanitation conditions.

Lagos steps up penalties as waste crisis deepens

The proposed LCDA bye-law reflects a broader shift towards stricter environmental enforcement across Lagos.

Just days before the Agboyi-Ketu proposal was unveiled, the Oshodi Special Offences and Mobile Court sentenced 16 environmental offenders to four months' imprisonment for dumping refuse on highway medians.

Lagos generates an estimated 13,000 tonnes of waste every day, placing enormous pressure on waste collection systems, landfill facilities and drainage infrastructure.

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State authorities argue that stronger enforcement, alongside improved waste management practices by residents, is necessary to reduce indiscriminate dumping, prevent flooding during the rainy season and protect public health.