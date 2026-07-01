Lagos says dredging will begin after recent flooding across several communities.

Lagos says dredging will begin after recent flooding across several communities.

'Stop dumping refuse in drains' — Lagos approves dredging of 28 channels, warns residents against worsening flooding

Lagos State has approved the dredging of 28 drainage channels after recent flooding and warned residents against dumping refuse into drains and waterways.

Heavy rainfall continues to cause flooding in multiple areas, including Lekki, Victoria Island, Ikeja, Gbagada and Mushin.

The state warned residents to stop dumping refuse into drains, reclaiming wetlands and building on drainage channels.

Officials said emergency teams are monitoring affected communities and attributed the recent flooding to unusually heavy rainfall, high tides and Lagos' coastal geography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the immediate dredging and maintenance of 28 primary drainage channels across the state, following heavy rainfall that triggered flooding across several communities over the past two weeks.

The approval was announced by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who described the recent downpours as an extreme weather event that produced an unusually high volume of water in a short period, overwhelming drainage infrastructure in several areas.

Honourable Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab

Communities affected include Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikeja, Gbagada, Mushin, and Mafoluku, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wahab said the flooding was not unique to Lagos, noting that the same rainfall system affected other parts of Africa and sections of North America on the same day.

He also pointed to a structural challenge that makes Lagos particularly vulnerable during heavy rainfall, which is the interaction between the Atlantic Ocean, Lagos Lagoon, and the state's extensive network of rivers and creeks.

At least 13 people were killed in Ghana's flooding over the past week

According to the commissioner, during periods of high tide, this interaction naturally slows the rate at which stormwater drains into the sea, causing temporary flooding in low-lying areas even when drainage channels are functioning.

Beyond the geographical challenge, Wahab urged residents to avoid behaviours that compound the problem during periods of intense rainfall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He specifically warned against dumping refuse into drains and waterways, carrying out illegal reclamation of wetlands, and erecting structures on drainage alignments, all of which he said obstruct the free flow of stormwater and make flooding significantly worse.

The commissioner warns against dumping refuse in drains

"The effects of climate change are becoming increasingly evident across the world, with coastal cities experiencing more frequent and intense rainfall events," Wahab said.

He assured residents that emergency response agencies remained on the ground across affected communities and that the state government was actively monitoring drainage infrastructure and major water channels.

The commissioner called for calm, describing the flooding as temporary and assuring the public that the approved dredging work was already being mobilised.

Advertisement

Advertisement