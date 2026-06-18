Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered LAWMA and private waste operators to intensify street-clearing efforts across Lagos following widespread complaints over refuse accumulation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered LAWMA and private waste operators to intensify street-clearing efforts across Lagos following widespread complaints over refuse accumulation

If your street is overflowing with waste, Sanwo-Olu has a message for you

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an immediate scale-up of waste evacuation across the state, assuring residents that efforts are underway to clear refuse backlogs and restore sanitation.

Sanwo-Olu directed waste management agencies and service providers to intensify operations and clear accumulated refuse across Lagos.

The Lagos government said the waste build-up is temporary and that visible progress has already been recorded in several affected areas.

Residents, businesses, and community groups were urged to dispose of waste properly and avoid actions that block roads, drains, and collection points.

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Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an immediate intensification of waste evacuation efforts across the state following complaints from residents about growing heaps of refuse in several communities.

The directive comes amid concerns over sanitation and public health as waste continues to accumulate in some parts of Nigeria's commercial capital.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gbenga Akosile, the Lagos State Government acknowledged the situation and assured residents that urgent steps were being taken to restore normal waste collection operations.

Generating an estimated 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, Lagos faces immense infrastructural pressure to keep up with domestic and commercial refuse disposal.

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According to the statement, waste management agencies and service providers have been mobilised to work around the clock to clear the backlog and improve environmental conditions in affected areas.

“The Lagos State Government acknowledges the concerns of residents regarding the recent accumulation of refuse in some parts of the state and wishes to assure Lagosians that the situation is receiving the highest level of attention from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire machinery of government.

“We are not oblivious to the inconveniences and concerns occasioned by the situation. Lagosians deserve a clean, healthy and environmentally sustainable city, and this administration remains fully committed to delivering on that obligation,” the statement read.

Akosile said the state government had deployed additional resources to boost waste evacuation while implementing strategic measures aimed at improving collection and disposal efficiency across Lagos.

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He added that Governor Sanwo-Olu had directed the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), and other relevant agencies to step up operations immediately.

Alongside emergency evacuations, the Lagos State Government is urging residents, traders, and community leaders to stop dumping refuse in open drains and road medians

Lagos, which is home to more than 20 million people, generates an estimated 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, making it one of Africa’s largest waste-producing cities. Managing such volumes has remained a major challenge for environmental authorities despite ongoing reforms in the sector.

The government described the current waste build-up as a temporary challenge and said visible progress had already been made in several locations across the state.

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“We wish to reassure residents that this challenge is temporary. Indeed, substantial progress is already being recorded in several locations, and more improvements will become visible across the state in the days ahead,” Akosile said.

The state government also called on residents, market associations, businesses, and community leaders to support ongoing sanitation efforts by disposing of waste responsibly and avoiding activities that block roads, drainage systems, and designated waste collection points.