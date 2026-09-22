Operatives of the Lagos State Command of the NSCDC display cartons of counterfeit Barkas Juice recovered during a raid in Badagry

Operatives of the Lagos State Command of the NSCDC display cartons of counterfeit Barkas Juice recovered during a raid in Badagry

WATCH: NSCDC uncovers fake juice factory in Lagos, says ‘Barkas’ was mostly water and chemicals

The NSCDC has uncovered an illegal factory in Badagry, Lagos, where fake Barkas fruit juice was allegedly produced using water, chemicals, colourants and sweeteners. Two women have been arrested.

NSCDC arrested two women after uncovering an alleged fake Barkas juice factory in Badagry, Lagos.

Investigators said the drink was produced with water, chemicals, colourants and sweeteners instead of real fruit.

Officials alleged the products carried a fake NAFDAC registration number and were distributed across Lagos, Edo and other states.

The factory has been shut down, while the suspects are expected to face prosecution as investigations continue.

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If you've ever wondered whether some of the drinks sold in markets are actually what they claim to be, the latest discovery by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) might leave you worried.

Operatives of the NSCDC Lagos State Command have uncovered an illegal factory in Badagry where a popular fruit drink branded as Barkas Juice was allegedly being produced with little or no real fruit.

Are you seeing the level of our wickedness in this nation,

what kind of country is this self pic.twitter.com/XxwqOv3rZp — #ImranRoofing & Properties🏠 (@imran_services) September 21, 2026

The operation led to the arrest of two female suspects, aged 48 and 50, who were allegedly caught producing the fake juice inside the factory.

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According to the NSCDC, the drink was made by mixing water with synthetic flavourings, industrial sweeteners, artificial colourants and chemical preservatives, while completely leaving out real fruit.

The raid followed about five days of surveillance carried out by NSCDC officers working alongside personnel of the Nigerian Army. Officials said some youths allegedly tried to resist the operation, but security operatives successfully carried out the raid and shut the factory down.

Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adedotun Keshinro

Lagos State Commandant of the NSCDC, Adedotun Keshinro, said the breakthrough was made possible through intelligence provided by members of the public.

"As a result of the above, operatives of the Corps swiftly moves in to bust the illegal factory at 09:00PM on Saturday, 19 and Sunday, 20, September, 2026 at midnight hours where two female suspects were caught in the act immediately.

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"The lead suspect and owner of the business ( name withheld ), aged 48 confessed that her grandmother started off with water production, which later upgraded to Barkas fruit juice production inherited from her grandmother about 20 years ago," Keshinro stated.

READ ALSO: Full list of the 37 miners who died in NSCDC custody sparks fresh outrage

NSCDC raises health concerns

Investigators said preliminary findings showed the drink allegedly contained high levels of sugar, water, dyes, colourants and additives instead of actual fruit.

According to the agency, consuming products made with unsafe ingredients or produced under unhygienic conditions could expose consumers to serious health risks, including Type 2 diabetes and damage to vital organs such as the liver and kidneys.

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Keshinro also alleged that the products carried a fake registration number supposedly belonging to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

"Also, the production, sale and distribution of this fake fruit juice with a supposedly fake National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC NO: 01 – 2166L is done under a high level unhygienic environment with wide distribution to Lagos markets, Benin City in Edo State and many other States of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Keshinro stated.

READ ALSO: Women storm council secretariat as herdsmen allegedly uproot their cassava to feed cattle

Factory shut down, suspects to face prosecution

Authorities uncovered fake NAFDAC registration numbers printed on packaged containers meant for distribution across several Nigerian states.

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During the operation, security operatives recovered a truck, cartons of the alleged fake Barkas juice, production machines, chemical substances, drums, gas cylinders and other items believed to have been used in the manufacturing process.

The NSCDC has ordered the immediate closure of the factory to prevent more products from getting into the market.

Keshinro said the two suspects will be prosecuted in line with the law, adding that the command will work with NAFDAC and other relevant agencies to investigate the case further and ensure those responsible are held accountable.