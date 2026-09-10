NAFDAC does not have direct regulatory oversight over unbranded palm oil, fufu, and other staple foods packaged and sold in open markets.

NAFDAC does not have direct regulatory oversight over unbranded palm oil, fufu, and other staple foods packaged and sold in open markets.

NAFDAC says it does not regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets

NAFDAC says it does not have direct oversight over unbranded palm oil, fufu and traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets.

NAFDAC says it does not directly regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets.

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The agency says its food safety mandate mainly covers processed and packaged products.

NAFDAC raised concerns over reports of palm oil adulteration and harmful chemicals being added to some staple foods.

The agency said it received 225 complaints about suspected counterfeit products in August through its reporting channels.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it does not have direct regulatory oversight over unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged staple foods sold in open markets across Nigeria.

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NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the agency’s efforts to tackle suspected counterfeit, adulterated and unsafe products in circulation across the country.

Adeyeye explained that NAFDAC’s food regulatory responsibilities are mainly focused on processed and packaged products, including inspection of facilities, product sampling, laboratory testing, compliance monitoring, post-market surveillance, complaint investigation, product verification, recalls and enforcement.

She said the agency does not have “direct and absolute regulatory oversight” over unbranded palm oil, fufu and other staple foods that are traditionally packaged and sold in open markets, adding that state and local authorities also have roles to play in monitoring such products.

Adeyeye, however, raised concerns about the safety of some food products following reports of adulteration and the use of harmful substances during production.

“The adulteration of palm oil with azo dyes and other hazardous contaminants has been observed, particularly in palm oil packaged and presented in traditional forms,” she said.

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NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye

She also said there were reports of some producers adding chemicals to staple foods such as fufu during production.

“Fufu and other staple foods are also reported to be produced by adding bleach and other chemicals injurious to human health,” Adeyeye said.

The NAFDAC boss said consumers should report suspected unsafe or counterfeit products through the agency’s official complaint channels rather than relying only on claims circulating on social media.

She disclosed that NAFDAC received 225 complaints about suspected counterfeit products in August, adding that the agency receives more than 200 complaints from Nigerians every month through its reporting channels.

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“Counterfeiters are not ghosts; they exist within our communities, neighbourhoods, and business premises,” Adeyeye said while urging Nigerians to provide information that can help the agency investigate suspected violations.

The clarification comes amid growing public concerns over food safety, with discussions around possible adulteration of everyday food items including palm oil, fufu and other staples commonly bought from open markets.

NAFDAC said where violations fall within its mandate and are established through investigation, the agency can seize, recall or dispose of affected products and take enforcement action against offenders.