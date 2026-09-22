Mohammed Haruna warned that AI-generated fake videos, images and audio could threaten the credibility of the 2027 elections

Mohammed Haruna warned that AI-generated fake videos, images and audio could threaten the credibility of the 2027 elections

INEC warns AI-generated fake videos and voice notes could confuse Nigerians before 2027 election

INEC has warned that AI-generated fake videos, images and voice notes could threaten the credibility of the 2027 general elections, urging better verification and responsible election communication.

INEC says AI-generated fake videos, images and voice notes could threaten the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The commission warned that AI can also be used to send targeted political messages that spread different narratives to different groups of voters.

INEC has started training its Public Affairs Officers on verification, fact-checking and responsible election communication.

The commission says more capacity-building programmes are planned ahead of the 2027 elections to tackle misinformation and disinformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised fresh concerns over how artificial intelligence (AI) could affect Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

According to the electoral body, AI is no longer just a fancy technology people use for fun or work. It has now become a major tool that can be used to spread fake information capable of misleading voters before and during elections.

INEC sounded the warning on Monday during a capacity-building workshop for its Public Affairs Officers (PAOs) held in Abuja.

The workshop, themed "Strengthening PAOs Capacity for Credible, Verified and Responsible Election Communication Towards 2027," is aimed at preparing the commission's communication officers for the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National Commissioner Mohammed Haruna addressed participants during the capacity-building workshop in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said AI has made it much easier for people to create fake videos, edited images and cloned voice recordings that look completely real.

"Generative AI has made it cheaper and considerably harder to detect manipulated audio, video and images," he said.

Haruna warned that beyond creating fake content, AI can also be used to send different political messages to different groups of voters at the same time, making it easier to spread conflicting narratives and influence public opinion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that this is why election technology and election communication can no longer be treated as separate issues.

Haruna also referred to recent remarks by INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), who said election credibility is no longer determined only by ballot papers, BVAS machines or result sheets.

According to him, voters also make decisions based on the information they see online and in the media.

Amupitan had therefore called for electoral technology and electoral communication to be treated "not as separate concerns but as a single discipline."

Haruna described INEC's Public Affairs Officers as the commission's first line of communication across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The credibility of INEC's communication, in many respects, begins with the work you do."

He added that the officers would be trained on fact-checking, verification, crisis communication and how to respond quickly whenever false information starts circulating.

Victoria Eta-Messi said Public Affairs Officers played a key role in shaping Nigerians' perception of INEC.

In her remarks, INEC's Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, said Nigerians often judge the commission through the information shared by its communication officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is through you that Nigerians form much of their impression of who we are, what we stand for, and how reliable our information is," she said.

She admitted that INEC regularly faces attempts to spread false information capable of damaging public confidence in the commission.

Eta-Messi revealed that the current workshop is only the beginning, adding that more training programmes are already being planned with support from development partners ahead of the 2027 elections.

Also speaking, Deputy Director of Information and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, said participants would learn how to improve communication across different INEC offices while strengthening consistency in press statements, social media updates and public messaging.

According to him, the officers will also receive practical training on "the responsible use of artificial intelligence in communication work, including its practical applications, its limitations, and the safeguards required around confidentiality and verification."

Advertisement

Advertisement